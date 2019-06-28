Inside Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ reported wedding venue that 29 people can stay at for under $5,000 per night

caption Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas could be celebrating their second wedding at Château de Tourreau. source TripAdvisor

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially got married back in May during a Las-Vegas ceremony that followed the Jonas Brothers’ comeback performance at the Billboard Music Awards. But the Vegas nuptials were just the beginning of this couple’s wedding plans.

Recently, the two were spotted arriving at the lavish Château de Tourreau in France and it could be the destination of their second ceremony.

Here’s a closer look at Château de Tourreau, the reported venue of Turner and Jonas’ upcoming wedding celebration.

The venue is an 18th-century French château with a lot of luxurious accommodations

caption It has a huge swimming pool. source TripAdvisor

The château was once a private estate but is now used for weddings, events, and vacation rentals. The 20-acre château – which is located in Sarrians, France, near Provence – features a pool, a winery, a full wait-staff, gardens, game rooms, and a tennis court.

caption The estate has tennis courts. source TripAdvisor

The château has more than a dozen suites to fit 29 guests and although the place is nearly 250 years old, its interiors have been renovated “to reflect the 18th century,” according to the venue’s official site.

Trip Advisor lists the entire property for $4,658 per night with a three-night minimum stay required

caption This property costs a few thousand dollars per night. source TripAdvisor

But if you try to book it on Trip Advisor, it seems most of the dates in the near future are not available.

The château is also currently listed on Airbnb for $4,774 a night, though this listing only mentions nine bedrooms to accommodate 15 people. It’s almost entirely booked through the end of August.

Before arriving at the estate on Wednesday, the two had been spotted in a few places around France

caption They were spotted on a river cruise earlier this week. source Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Earlier this week, the two had been photographed leaving the Hotel Crillon-le-Brave. The couple was also spotted taking a boat cruise along the River Seine with a group of family and friends.

They’re said their wedding will be fairly intimate

As Us Weekly previously reported, the couple wants a sophisticated wedding with some “kitschy elements” like a “really wild cake,” a live band, and a performance by the Jonas Brothers.

And, in a May interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, speaking about the wedding, Turner said, “We’re trying to keep it as low-key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing.”