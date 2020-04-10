Sophie Turner gave Joe Jonas a glam makeover and there is purple eye shadow involved

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been keeping fans updated on their daily lives through social media while staying home and social distancing.

On Thursday, the “Game of Thrones” star said on her Instagram story that her husband “finally” let her give him a makeover.

She also shared photos of him wearing purple eye shadow and sparkling highlighter.

Fans seemed to love the makeover, with one person calling Jonas “gorgeous.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have arguably become one of the most fun celebrity couples to follow on social media over the past few weeks.

As the two have stayed home and social distanced, they’ve hosted numerous livestreams during which they’ve baked brownies and built a trampoline. They’ve also posted Tik Toks of the various Lego creations they’ve built. And on Thursday, the couple had another creative idea: a makeover.

On Turner’s Instagram story, the “Game of Thrones” actor shared a photo of Jonas wearing purple eye shadow. Above the photo, she wrote: “He finally let me do his makeup.”

caption Sophie Turner first gave fans a glimpse at Joe Jonas’ eye shadow. source Sophie Turner/Instagram

She then shared a second photo of her husband with sparkling cheekbones.

caption She then showcased his sparkling highlighter. source Sophie Turner/Instagram

Fans seem to love Joe Jonas’ new look

On Twitter, one fan even described him as being “gorgeous” while wearing makeup.

Gotta love Joe Jonas wearing makeup better than I can ???? pic.twitter.com/Sd9ceYoE48 — alison ♡ (@luvalison01) April 10, 2020

Joe Jonas in purple eyeshadow is something I never knew I needed pic.twitter.com/sHl2DySvZx — Vivi (@viviana_robless) April 10, 2020

joe jonas looks so good with makeup ???? — ???????????????????????????? ⚜️ (@mrspaulinajonas) April 10, 2020

joe jonas in makeup is something i never knew i needed. he’s gorgeous? pic.twitter.com/n48S6FHEGq — ໊dayna. (@DaynaE502) April 10, 2020

Turner and Jonas aren’t the only celebrities to experiment with their appearances while social distancing

Many Hollywood stars, including Kaley Cuoco, Vanessa Williams, and Katy Perry, have chosen to ditch makeup for the time being.

Other celebrities, such as Gabrielle Union and Kylie Jenner, have let their natural hairstyles shine while staying home.