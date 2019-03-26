Sophie Turner says she’s met enough ‘guys’ and ‘girls’ to know she’s ready for marriage at 22

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner got engaged to pop star Joe Jonas when she was 21 years old.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Turner says she feels older than her age.

“I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know,” Turner says. “I’ve met enough guys to know – I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

Turner also says “everyone experiments” growing up, and that she loves people’s “soul” instead of gender.

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner is set to marry singer Joe Jonas this coming summer. In a new interview with Rolling Stone’s Brian Hiatt, Turner says she was surprised to find herself engaged at a younger age, but that she feels older in her “soul.”

“I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know,” Turner said. “I’ve met enough guys to know – I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

Turner has turned 23 in the time since this interview was conducted, while Jonas is now 29.

“Everyone experiments,” Turner said when asked about her mention of girls. “It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

The “Game of Thrones” star is one of many celebrities who have spoken about being attracted to more than one gender or ditching labels altogether when it comes to sexuality and identity.

Turner and Jonas began dating in the fall of 2016, and got engaged just under one year later in 2017. The couple will have a nearly two-year-long engagement before tying the knot this summer. Both stars have had busy years, with Turner wrapping the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” and Jonas reforming The Jonas Brothers band with his siblings as a surprise to fans.

When asked previously about her engagement, Turner has dispelled the notion that it’s somehow the “greatest thing” that will ever happen in her life.

For more on Turner's experience growing up with "Game of Thrones" and her best-friendship with co-star Maisie Williams, read Rolling Stone's full interview feature here.