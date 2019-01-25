Sophie Turner shows off a new hand tattoo celebrating her ‘X-men’ movie

caption Sophie Turner plays Jean Grey in “Dark Phoenix.” source Getty Images/Fox

“Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” star Sophie Turner has a new hand tattoo.

In an Instagram post, Turner shared a photo of a flame tattoo on her finger.

“Phoenix-ing out,” she wrote in the caption, alluding to her coming movie “Dark Phoenix.”

“Dark Phoenix” is the new “X-Men” spinoff focused on Turner’s character Jean Grey.

Sophie Turner debuted a new tattoo with an Instagram post on Friday morning. The “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” star captioned her photo “Phoenix-ing out,” referencing the coming spinoff movie about her character Jean Grey called “Dark Phoenix.”

The new ink was done by Los Angeles tattoo artist Daniel Winter, who goes by the moniker WinterStone on Instagram. Winter is a known tattoo artist to the stars, and has also done work for celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Mandy Moore.

Winter also tattooed Turner’s fiancé, Joe Jonas, on the same day. The pop star’s new ink was of song lyrics to “Mr. Blue Sky.”

“Dark Phoenix,” which serves as a prequel story for Jean Grey, was originally meant to premiere this February but was pushed back to summer 2019.

This isn’t the first time Turner has commemorated a role with a tattoo. She and “Game of Thrones” co-star Maisie Williams famously have matching tattoos of the date they found out they’d landed roles on HBO’s show. Just last fall, Turner got the direwolf sigil of House Stark tattooed on her arm, with the quote “the pack survives” underneath.

Both the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” and “Dark Phoenix” will premiere this year.

