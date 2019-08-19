Sophie Turner stole the show at Joe Jonas’ 30th birthday party in a black dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit

Joe Jonas might have reached a milestone birthday last week, but all eyes have been on Sophie Turner in recent days.

On Friday, Jonas celebrated his 30th birthday with a lavish party held in New York City. He arrived at the “James Bond”-themed celebration in an Aston Martin car, and partied with guests including Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and “Stranger Things” actor Michael Park.

Of course, his wife Turner was also in attendance, and stole the show wearing a black Alexandre Vauthier gown. The dress featured a halter-style top held up by a gold choker, a plunging cutout across her chest, and a thigh-high slit.

Turner isn’t the first celebrity to wear the style. Back in 2016, Taylor Swift wore the same dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

Both women also donned strappy gold heels with the ensemble.

Swift and Jonas famously dated back in 2008, but broke up after four months, according to Billboard. Swift later discussed their breakup on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and referenced their relationship in her song “Forever and Always.”

Jonas replied with a song of his own, “Much Better,” on the Jonas Brothers’ 2009 album, “Lines, Vines, and Trying Times.”

The two have since reconciled, and Swift even said in May 2019 that she regrets putting Jonas “on blast” when they were teenagers.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ love story

Earlier this week, Turner began celebrating Jonas’ birthday by surprising him with a cake onstage at the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Jonas shared a video of the moment on Instagram.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much,” Jonas wrote on Instagram alongside a heart emoji. “Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday.”

Representatives for Alexandre Vauthier did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.