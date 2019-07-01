Everything you need to know about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ love story

Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, recently tied the knot during a second wedding ceremony that took place in southern France, much to the delight of their beloved fans. The couple began dating in 2016, but kept most of their romance under wraps for a while.

Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” while Jonas is part of music groups DNCE and the Jonas Brothers (who made a comeback in 2019 after a six-year hiatus).

Turner and Jonas started talking by exchanging messages with each other on Instagram in 2016 after the singer slid into her DMs.

“We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK during a March 2019 interview. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

After talking for a few weeks, they met up in real life in London.

“[We] were all in,” Jonas told Dr. Phil in 2019. “We knew it was something unique.”

The couple was first spotted together in a friend’s Halloween Instagram post in 2016.

caption Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were first photographed together in 2016. source Robert Kamau/GC Images via Getty Images

Turner and Jonas were dressed as a Dalmatian and a rabbit. There was nothing to indicate a romance was burgeoning other than the fact that they were standing near each other.

The following month, Turner and Jonas cuddled up together at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands.

caption Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attended a Kings of Leon concert together. source Getty Images

A fellow concert goer told Us Weekly Turner and Jonas were cuddled up and kissing throughout the show.

In December 2016, Turner and Jonas were spotted out and about in New York City and Los Angeles on romantic dinner dates and leaving clubs.

caption Turner and Jonas leaving Peppermint nightclub in Los Angeles. source Splash News

From dining in romantic New York City restaurants to going out in LA clubs, Turner and Jonas were frequently popping up around the US.

In January 2017, Turner shared a photo of Jonas on Instagram.

The photo was captioned simply: “Miami Daze.”

This was far from a confirmation of their relationship, but it was clear the couple was spending more and more time together.

One week later, Turner was asked about the budding romance and dodged the question.

caption Sophie Turner was asked about the relationship at the 2017 Golden Globes. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

“I can’t believe you’re going out with Joe,” Mario Lopez of Extra said.

Turner laughed and seemed taken aback by the direct question.

“I’m not saying anything,” she replied. “I’m very happy.”

Turner and Jonas both attended the Met Gala in May 2017, though they walked on the red carpet separately.

caption Turner and Jonas heading to the Boom Boom Room for an after party. source Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Even though no photos were snapped of them on the red carpet, afterward they were spotted heading to Katy Perry’s after party and holding hands.

That night, the relationship was confirmed by Joe Jonas’ younger brother, Nick, on Instagram.

caption Nick Jonas confirmed their relationship. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“These two ❤️ ,” Nick Jonas wrote.

This was the closest fans got to a confirmation, because neither Jonas or Turner had shared more photos of themselves since Turner’s January post from Miami.

Turner and Jonas continued going out in public together in summer 2017, where paparazzi would snap shots of the couple holding hands or shopping.

caption The pair walked around Venice on a sunny California day. source Splash News

From more outdoor restaurant sightings to New York City walks, Turner and Jonas continued holding hands and kissing in public.

Turner opened up about the relationship in a July 2017 interview with Marie Claire.

“You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl,” Turner said when asked about dating Jonas. “It’s frustrating [that] it’s the most mundane things that make the news – how boring! There are really no other headlines?”

She also told Marie Claire that she and Jonas had met each other’s parents.

“They met through mutual friends and have already done the ‘meet the parents’ – him joining the Turners in a north London pub; her on a Jonas’ family skiing trip,” Marie Claire reported.

Turner said the relationship was “very private,” but also said she was extremely happy.

“I’m in a relationship, but it’s a very private relationship,” she told the Times of London on July 1.

She also spoke generally about how her life had changed recently, likely in conjunction with her relationship to Jonas.

“I’m happier than I’ve been in a very long time,” she told the publication. “I very much isolated myself for a while and forgot what was fun. Going out with friends, going out to eat, not really having a care. And people I’ve met recently in my life have drawn me out of that. It really helps you own those insecurities. The things I tortured myself about before, I can forget about.”

Jonas attended the “Game of Thrones” season seven premiere in Los Angeles with Turner in July 2017, though once again the couple didn’t walk the red carpet together.

caption Turner at the “Game of Thrones” season seven premiere. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

INSIDER was on hand for the red carpet premiere and after party, and spotted Turner and Jonas holding hands and catching up with fellow “Game of Thrones” couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie.

Jonas posted a photo from the after party of himself and brother Nick chatting with Harington.

In September 2017, Turner and Jonas adopted a new puppy together.

caption We can’t get over this adorable little pup. source Splash News

The pup’s name is Porky Basquiat, and Jonas got him for Sophie as a gift. They also have another Alaskan Klee Kai named Waldo Picasso, who’s the biological brother of Porky.

“Porky is a maniac, a wild man, and Waldo is shy,” Jonas told the Today show in 2018.

Their engagement was announced on Instagram in October 2017 with a photo of Turner’s hand sporting a diamond ring.

“I said yes,” Turner wrote.

Jonas captioned his photo saying: “She said yes.”

Friends and family congratulated the happy couple and the “Game of Thrones” fandom went nuts over the news.

The couple later had a star-studded engagement party with a guest list that included model Ashley Graham, Ansel Elgort, and Tom Holland.

Turner called her engagement “lovely,” but said that her marriage to Jonas won’t be the greatest thing that will ever happen to her.

caption Sophie Turner in April 2019. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

“There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you,” the actress told Marie Claire for the 2018 Fresh Faces issue. “But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life.”

She elaborated, saying: “It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

In October 2018, the couple revealed matching “Toy Story”-inspired tattoos.

Jonas’ wrist reads “To infinity,” while Turner has “& beyond,” a nod to the famous line spoken by Buzz Lightyear.

In 2018, Turner hosted Christmas for her famous future in-laws in England.

caption The Turner, Jonas, and Chopra families got into the holiday spirit. source Sophie Turner/Instagram

In an image shared on Instagram, Turner was seated at a large table with fiancé Joe Jonas, her parents and brother, newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, the Jonas parents, and Chopra’s mother.

Turner and Jonas also went on a ski trip to Verbier, Switzerland with Nick and Chopra.

Turner, Chopra, and Danielle Jonas (Kevin’s wife) starred in the Jonas Brothers’ music video for “Sucker.”

caption Sophie Turner in the “Sucker” music video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

The lavish video was filmed at Hatfield House, just outside of central London. The “Sucker” music video also featured $200 million worth of artwork inside.

Turner said that Jonas helped her sort through an “identity crisis.”

“I think for the longest time I didn’t have a real sense of myself,” Turner, who was 13 when she auditioned for the role of Sansa on “GoT,” said in a cover story for Glamour UK’s spring/summer 2019 issue. “I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I’d grown up faster than I probably should have done.”

The actress went on to say that she credits “a lot” of her happiness to her relationship with Jonas, “who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness.”

Turner added: “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

The actress also said that being with Jonas has helped her overcome years of depression.

caption Sophie Turner at New York Comic Con in 2018. source Lars Niki/Getty Images

“I don’t think I love myself at all, but I’m now with someone that makes me realize that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose,” she said during an interview with Dr. Phil for his podcast called “Phil in the Blanks.” “And when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you really think about why that is and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more. So yeah, I love myself.”

She added: “I feel safe around him. I won’t be judged by him. He’s seen the worst.”

On May 1, 2019, the couple got married in Las Vegas, Nevada.

caption Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in California in February 2019. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

It took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel, following the Billboard Music Awards, which the Jonas Brothers performed at.

The wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and the guests included celebrities who were present at the BBMAs, like Khalid, country duo Dan + Shay, and the other members of the Jonas family. DJ Diplo was also present and livestreamed the event on Instagram. He later got flack for doing so without asking the bride and groom for permission.

Later that month, they finally walked the red carpet of the Met Gala together.

caption Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the 2019 Met Gala. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The couple turned heads in matching, colorful Louis-Vuitton outfits by designer Nicolas Ghesquière.

Turner and Jonas actually briefly broke up at one point, but fans had no idea.

“It was the worst day of our lives,” Turner said during an interview with the Times UK in May 2019. “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.'”

In the Jonas Brothers’ Amazon documentary called “Chasing Happiness,” the singer said that falling in love with Turner made him want to be a “better man” and “better brother.”

caption Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas in 2019. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“In finding myself, I was also able to find a partner,” he said. “The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately made me a better brother.”

They tied the knot during a second wedding ceremony that took place in France in June 2019.

Jonas explained that they chose that destination because it’s “mutual ground” for the pair.

“We both have spent a lot of time in France together,” he told Dr. Phil in an interview. “It also happens to be one of the most romantic places in the world.”

They were joined at the wedding by family members, including Nick Jonas, his wife Priyanka Chopra, model Ashley Graham, as well as Turner’s “Game of Thrones” costar Maisie Williams, who served as the maid of honor.

The couple hasn’t revealed any details about the event, but Us Weekly reported that Turner wore Louis Vuitton for the ceremony. According to E!, white flowers and glass candles lined the aisles of the venue.