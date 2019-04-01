Sophie Turner knows fans dislike her for being engaged to Joe Jonas, but says that it could’ve been worse

caption Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are engaged. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sophie Turner says that Joe Jonas’ fans dislike her for being in a relationship with the singer, but it could’ve been worse.

The “Game of Thrones” star spoke about her relationship with Jonas, who she’s set to marry this summer, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK. When asked if her fiancé’s fans “hate her,” Turner said, “Yeah, I guess so. It’s better now.”

The 23-year-old went on to say that Jonas’ fans, who have followed his career since he rose to fame as part of the Jonas Brothers with Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas during the mid-2000s, have matured.

“His fans have gotten a bit older,” she said. “If I’d been dating him during the years when he was appealing to the 14-year-old crowd, it might have been a bit more hostile.”

Turner also said that her fans, who have been following her journey as Sansa Stark on “GoT” since she was a teenager, are “protective” of her.

“The people who watch the show are quite protective of me because they’ve seen me grow up,” she said. “They write to him and say, ‘If you do anything to her … if you break her heart …’ It’s sweet. I like it.”

Turner and Jonas started dating in 2016 and reports of their romance began in November of that year. They revealed their engagement in October 2017.

Recently, the “X-Men” actress told Glamour UK that Jonas helped her sort through an “identity crisis.”

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” she said. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting.”