Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wore matching stripes on the red carpet for the ‘Dark Phoenix’ premiere

caption Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the “Dark Phoenix” premiere in Hollywood, California. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Sophie Turner attended the premiere of her upcoming film “Dark Phoenix,” held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, alongside her husband, Joe Jonas.

The couple walked the red carpet while wearing matching, striped ensembles.

Turner opted for a dark, strapless dress with a floral print, while Jonas paired a classic suit with a striped shirt.

Their matching outfits were their second big fashion moment of the week, as the couple attended the “Chasing Happiness” premiere on Monday while wearing eye-catching looks.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are quickly becoming one of the best-dressed celebrity couples in Hollywood.

On Tuesday, the newlyweds attended the premiere of Turner’s upcoming film “Dark Phoenix” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. For the event, the couple chose to match in striped ensembles.

Turner wore a black and white strapless gown, which included a chunky belt at the waist and a striped skirt. Her dress was also embroidered with a sparkling floral print. Jonas, on the other hand, looked dapper in a classic black suit and striped shirt.

caption The couple donned matching stripes while walking the red carpet. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Turner and Jonas made another red-carpet stop, this time for the premiere of “Chasing Happiness,” a new documentary about the Jonas Brothers.

Read more: Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas all wore outfits with a sheer illusion to the red carpet for the Jonas Brothers’ documentary

At the event on Monday, Turner stood out in a silver dress with disc-shaped sequins that created a sheer illusion.The gown was created by designer Paco Rabanne.

Jonas went for a more casual look, and chose a checkered gray suit with a mustard-yellow T-shirt underneath.

At the premiere, Jonas also made sure to show some support for his wife by joining the paparazzi and photographing Turner as she walked down the red carpet.