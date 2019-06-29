Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reportedly married in ceremony No. 2 in France

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just reportedly had a second wedding ceremony that took place in France on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, The “Game of Thrones” star and the Jonas Brothers member exchanged vows in Sarrians in southern France.

They were joined at the wedding by family members, including Nick Jonas, his wife Priyanka Chopra, model Ashley Graham, as well as Turner’s “Game of Thrones” costar Maisie Williams, who served as the maid of honor.

Us Weekly reported that Turner wore Louis Vuitton for the ceremony. And according to E!, white flowers and glass candles lined the aisles of the venue.

Representatives for Turner and Jonas didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

In a recent interview with Dr. Phil, Jonas explained that they chose France because it’s “mutual ground” for the pair.

“We both have spent a lot of time in France together,” he said. “It also happens to be one of the most romantic places in the world.”

The couple’s France nuptials follow a more casual ceremony that took place on May 1 at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada after the Billboard Music Awards, which the Jonas Brothers performed at.

That wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and the guests included celebrities who were present at the BBMAs, like Khalid, country duo Dan + Shay, and the other members of the Jonas family. DJ Diplo was also present and livestreamed the event on Instagram.

Read more: Sophie Turner bucked a big wedding tradition and wore a jumpsuit to marry Joe Jonas in a surprise Vegas ceremony

Although the Vegas nuptials came as a surprise to fans, Jonas said that he and the “Dark Phoenix” star planned it to a certain extent.

“I’d say we had a week to figure it out,” Jonas said during an interview with KISS FM UK. “But the day of, we kind of came up with up a lot of fun things, including Diplo livestreaming it, which wasn’t planned.”

In an interview with SiriusXM, Jonas also revealed that he didn’t tell his parents about the Vegas nuptials (they instead found out online) because “in my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage,” and “not the most important day” in comparison to their France ceremony.

Turner and Jonas, who have mutual friends, started talking by exchanging messages with each other on Instagram in 2016 after the singer slid into her DMs.

“A month later, we met in London and [we] were all in,” Jonas said during an episode of Dr. Phil’s podcast called “Phil in the Blanks.” “We knew it was something unique.”

At the time, Jonas was busy touring and making music as the front man of DNCE while was Turner filming different projects. They began dating that year and revealed their engagement in October 2017. Throughout their three-year relationship, Turner and Jonas have gotten matching tattoos and gushed about each other.

Turner said that being with the singer has helped her overcome years of depression, while Jonas said that falling in love with her made him want to be a “better man” and “better brother.”