Jonathan Van Ness broke down when meeting Sophie Turner for the first time backstage at the VMAs: ‘I’m obsessed!’

caption Jonathan Van Ness met Sophie Turner backstage at the MTV VMAs. source Entertainment Tonight

Sophie Turner and Jonathan Van Ness met for the first time backstage at the VMAs – and it was emotional.

The two TV stars revealed themselves to be huge fans of each other, and they didn’t play it cool.

The exchange was captured on video, and people are loving it.

“I love you so much, oh my god!” Van Ness cried, and Turner said she thinks he’s “incredible.”

Sophie Turner and Jonathan Van Ness star in two of the most popular TV shows of the moment, and as such, the “Game of Thrones” actor and “Queer Eye” grooming expert are two of the most beloved celebrities around.

But not only are the duo both queens of the screen, they’re clearly huge fans of each other, as was revealed when they met for the first time backstage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards held at Newark’s Prudential Center on Monday.

The meeting was captured on camera – and it was emotional.

.@SophieT meeting @jvn for the first time is the most iconic thing to exist on the internet rn ???? pic.twitter.com/5sTwgWyLuw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 27, 2019

In the clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Turner squeals with glee when she spots Van Ness who seems so overwhelmed that she knows his name that he has to turn away before embracing his new friend.

The pair clearly have no desire to hold in how excited they are to be meeting one another, which perhaps isn’t surprising given how open and candid they both are on social media.

“I love you so much, oh my god!” Van Ness cried on the verge of tears. “I’m obsessed!”

He also told Turner he was “so happy for your ending,” referring to how her character Sansa Stark’s storyline ended in the final episode of “Game of Thrones.”

And Turner was equally gushing in return, telling Van Ness she thinks he’s “incredible” and that she loves “Queer Eye.”

At the end of the clip, Turner introduces Van Ness to her husband Joe Jonas, who plays things slightly cooler.

Needless to say, many people have been expressing how much joy the scene has given them.

The way they react to meeting each other is exactly how I’d react to meeting either one of them. — Abby Luschei (@abbyluschei) August 27, 2019

“The way they react to meeting each other is exactly how I’d react to meeting either one of them,” tweeted journalist Abby Luschei.

“This is delightful,” said broadcaster Nicole Alvarez.

And producer/writer Gavin Purcell summed it up, saying: “It’s incredible how much joy Van Ness brings to life. Love this.”