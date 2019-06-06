Sophie Turner says the misplaced coffee cup on ‘Game of Thrones’ actually belonged to Kit Harington, not Emilia Clarke

caption Sansa Stark in the “Game of Thrones” series finale. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Sophie Turner has changed her mind about who was responsible for the misplaced coffee cup spotted on “Game of Thrones.”

The actor who played Sansa Stark in the hit HBO series had previously pointed the finger of blame at co-star Emilia Clarke, but she now says she thinks Kit Harington was responsible.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James, Turner also commented on the plastic water bottle, which was spotted in the final episode, this time laying the blame on co-star John Bradley.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

“Game of Thrones” has been one of the hottest subjects on everyone’s lips over the past few weeks, with even those who don’t watch the hit show unable to live their lives without hearing about the main talking points.

One such person is BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host, Greg James.

When one of the stars of the HBO fantasy series, Sophie Turner, was a guest on James’ show on Thursday morning, the presenter confessed he’d never watched “Game of Thrones” but still knew a lot about it.

James brought up the furores surrounding the coffee cup and the plastic water bottle, which were accidentally left on set and appeared in the final shots of different episodes.

About 17 minutes into season eight, episode four, “The Last of the Starks,” a takeaway coffee cup appears on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen, and fans were quick to spot it.

Read more: The misplaced coffee cup on ‘Game of Thrones’ is worth $2 billion to Starbucks in free publicity

caption The anachronistic cup in “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Turner, who played Sansa Stark, had previously pointed the finger of blame at co-star Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen.

But she’s now changed her mind.

“The coffee cup, I said in the previous interview that I think it was Emilia, but I take that back, I think it’s absolutely Kit Harington’s coffee cup,” Turner told James.

“Did it have ‘Kit’ on the side?” asked the Radio 1 DJ.

“No, but it was placed in front of where his chair was,” Turner explained.

Alluding to the fact that Starbucks baristas are renowned for misspelling people’s names, James added: “It would’ve probably said ‘Kate’ because it’s always spelt incorrectly isn’t it?”

“Yeah, probably,” said Turner.

Read more: Fans spotted 2 modern-day water bottles on the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale after HBO’s mistaken coffee-cup incident

And as for the water bottle that was spotted in the final episode, James asked: “Is there a single-use plastic issue in Westeros?”

“Clearly,” Turner replied.

“Has anyone worked out whose bottle that is?” James asked.

And Turner pointed the finger at a different co-star this time.

“I’ll place a bet on John Bradley [Samwell Tarly],” she said. “I think it’s him.”