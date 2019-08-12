Sophie Turner says Sansa Stark wouldn’t get married or have children as Queen of the North

Sophie Turner recently revealed that she sees a long, happy, and peaceful life in store for Sansa Stark, the role she embodied for a decade on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Turner explained her vision for Sansa’s future after she was crowned Queen of the North on the controversial series finale.

“No wars, no battles. I see her leading until she’s very old,” Turner said. “I don’t see her getting married or having children. I think it would be a democratic kind of kingdom. She’d die of old age, very happy.”

caption Sansa Stark was crowned Queen of the North on the “Game of Thrones” series finale. source Helen Sloan/HBO

The 23-year-old actress also said it wouldn’t have made sense for Sansa to sit on the Iron Throne because “she only cares about the North.”

“We always thought she had her head screwed on maybe the best of all the characters,” Turner said, referring to herself and the showrunners. “The fact that she doesn’t want power is also something to be said for her.”

The culmination of Sansa’s storyline was one of few details that satisfied viewers when the show wrapped up in May. Fans were thrilled to see the eldest living Stark sibling assume the same seat of power that her family had controlled for generations.

Turner was recently nominated for an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series. Read her full interview with the LA Times here.