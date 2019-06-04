Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas all wore outfits with a sheer illusion to the red carpet for the Jonas Brothers’ documentary

- source
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
- The Jonas Brothers hosted the premiere of their new documentary “Chasing Happiness” at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, but their wives stole the show on the red carpet.
- Sophie Turner attended the event alongside her husband, Joe Jonas, while wearing a silver sequined gown designed by Paco Rabanne.
- Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas while wearing a black dress with fishnet details.
- Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin Jonas, donned a two-piece set that included a sheer skirt and crop top.
On Monday, the Jonas Brothers hosted the premiere of their new documentary, “Chasing Happiness,” at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
But on the red carpet, their wives stole the show, wearing eye-catching ensembles that all incorporated sheer details.
Sophie Turner stood out in a silver dress with disc-shaped sequins that created a sheer illusion
The gown was created by designer Paco Rabanne.
To complete her look, the “Game of Thrones” actress donned simple black sandals, and wore her hair in loose waves. She also went with a minimal eye makeup and a bold red lip to add some extra glamour.
- source
- Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images
Turner walked the red carpet alongside her husband, Joe Jonas, who wore a checkered gray suit with a mustard-yellow T-shirt underneath.
Jonas also showed some support for his wife by joining the paparazzi and photographing Turner as she walked down the red carpet.
- source
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra wore a black, long-sleeved dress alongside her husband, Nick Jonas
Chopra’s dress wrapped around the side and featured a daring hemline. Chopra’s gown featured tons of sheer fishnet detailing, which peeked through the gown’s neckline and skirt.
Jonas, on the other hand, chose to go more casual. He wore a maroon suit that included a bomber-style jacket and pants that cinched at the ankles.
- source
- Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Danielle Jonas also looked glamorous on the red carpet
Danielle Jonas donned a cream, two-piece set comprised of a cropped top and a semi-sheer, beaded skirt, while Kevin wore a a printed brown suit with matching dress shoes at her side.
- source
- Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
You can view the Jonas Brothers’ documentary “Chasing Happiness” on Amazon Prime.
