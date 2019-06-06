Sophie Turner reflected on her sassiest line from the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale: ‘I would hate Sansa’

caption Sophie Turner at the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s “Dark Phoenix.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sophie Turner recently reflected on some of her most iconic moments as Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones” – though she isn’t as enthused about one in particular as her fans are.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday, movie critic Ali Plumb listed Sansa’s sassiest line on the series finale as one of his favorites from the series. In the scene, Edmure Tully makes the case for himself as king, but Sansa quickly shuts him down: “Uncle, please sit.”

“I would hate Sansa,” Turner said. “I would be like, ‘You hussy.'”

caption “Uncle, please sit.” source HBO

“I think she’s great,” Plumb replied.

“I think she’s great, too,” Turner added, “but if my niece said that to me, I’d be like, ‘Sit down and shut up.'”

Turner’s analysis of the scene may shock fans. Many “Thrones” enthusiasts adore Sansa for her witty one-liners, and the line is question is especially beloved.

Sansa telling a mediocre straight white man to sit the fuck down added five years to my life span — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) May 20, 2019

"Uncle, please sit." This alone should have been enough to earn Sansa the throne.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zLQqb5EAHz — Hurmat Majid (@MajidHurmatKhi) May 20, 2019

"Please sit" ???????????? Sansa is savage — Babes weLeg day ???????????????? (@tina_blackrose) June 6, 2019

Me: ????

Sansa Stark: Uncle, please sit

Me: ???? — Tomás (@tomiabd) June 6, 2019

"Please sit." AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA SANSA with the shortest read in TV history! #DemThrones — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) May 20, 2019

Some fans even quote the line when reacting to real-life situations and news, especially regarding politics.

Who will be our Sansa and finally tell Biden "Uncle. Please sit." — Sarah Walsh (@BigDamnHerosSir) May 29, 2019

*working up my Sansa Stark voice* Uncle, please sit. https://t.co/CHqbOBzdw3 — Raj Das (@beyalora) May 31, 2019

Sansa saying “uncle please sit” is going to be me at the next family gathering when a distant uncle says some sexist shit to get a reaction out of all the women in the room. — Maham (@lightermachis) May 20, 2019

