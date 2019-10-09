Sophie Turner shaded influencers for promoting unhealthy weight loss products

- Sophie Turner called out influencers for promoting weight loss in a new video shared on her Instagram story.
- “Just kind of going for my influencer look today,” the “Game of Thrones” star said.
- “Today I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your tea,” she said, seemingly referring to weight loss products like Fit Tea. “And basically it makes you s— your brains out and is totally really, really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere, but I don’t really give a f— because I’m getting paid money for it.”
- “Influencer life,” she added before giving a fake laugh at the end of the video.
- Look at the video, which was reposted by a fan on Twitter, below. Warning: There is explicit language.
