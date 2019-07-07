Sophie Turner has shared the first glimpse of her stunning diamond-encrusted wedding band

caption Sophie Turner revealed the first glimpse of her wedding band in an Instagram story. source Instagram/sophiet

Sophie Turner has shared the first look at her wedding band following her intimate second wedding to Joe Jonas in the south of France.

The ring – a stunning band encrusted with diamonds all the way round – complements her sparkly pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

It was seen for the first time in an Instagram story Turner posted in support of US soccer player Alex Morgan.

The stunning ring was revealed in an Instagram story posted on Friday from her honeymoon with new husband Joe Jonas, following their lavish but intimate second wedding in the south of France.

As Turner, 23, gesticulated with her left hand, fans of the “Game of Thrones” star couldn’t help but fawn over the sparkler, which appears to be a simple wedding band encrusted with diamonds all the way round.

Turner was posting on her story to send a message to US soccer player Alex Morgan following the American team’s win against England in the World Cup semi-final last week.

Morgan faced some criticism for celebrating her game-winning goal by pretending to sip a cup of tea, which she revealed was an homage to Turner who often ends social media posts by saying, “and that’s the tea.”

The soccer player also said she feels there’s a double standard in sport as male athletes aren’t criticised for their celebrations in the same way.

So Turner posted the story as a message of support to Morgan.

“Okay, I’m on my honeymoon, I’m not really looking at my phone much but I feel like this deserves a mention,” Turner said.

“Unfortunately, the UK women’s football team lost at the World Cup, and of course I’m incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team. But I am so honored that we lost to such an incredible team, the US women’s football team.

“Alex Morgan, all those haters that are saying [the tea sip] was disrespectful, I’m honored that you thought of me. All those people that are hating on you are probably sitting at home, millennials drinking kombucha. And I’m really f—— proud of you, Alex Morgan, congratulations on your win.”

“And that’s the motherf—— tea,” Turner said, taking a sip of her red wine.