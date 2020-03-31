30 photos that show how Sophie Turner’s style has evolved over the years

caption Sophie Turner’s style has changed a lot through the years. source Danny Martindale/Jon Kopaloff/Gregg DeGuire/John Shearer/Getty Images

Sophie Turner has been in the public eye since she made her debut as Sansa Stark on HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” in 2011.

Her style has evolved from putting together her own looks to wearing custom outfits from Louis Vuitton.

From the House of Frazer dress she wore to her first “Game of Thrones” event, to the hot-pink gown she wore to the 2020 SAG Awards, these photos show how Turner’s style has evolved through time.

Sophie Turner stepped into the spotlight in 2011 when viewers saw her bring Sansa Stark to life on the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

In the beginning, the actress wore black ensembles to most events, but she eventually started embracing color and taking fashion risks. She’s been the face of Louis Vuitton since 2017 and has worn the designer on numerous occasions, including to costars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding, an outfit that she recently admitted to regretting.

“Ohhhh no,” Turner groaned upon seeing the photo of her outfit in a video interview with Elle UK. “I’ll forever regret this look. One of my worst looks. I had a fashion emergency. Both of my really classy dresses that I picked out did not fit me because they’d arrived on the day of the wedding, and I hadn’t had a chance to try them on,” she said.

Since wearing that red blazer dress, Turner’s style has continued to evolve – and these photos are proof.

In 2012, Turner kept it simple in a black dress with red accessories.

caption Turner attends the Games of Thrones DVD premiere in 2012. source Danny Martindale/Getty Images

She wore the sheer and bedazzled dress to the season one DVD launch of “Game of Thrones.”

In 2013, Turner visited Los Angeles, California, for the first time to attend a “Game of Thrones” event.

caption Sophie Turner attends a “Game of Thrones” screening in 2013. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In an interview with Elle UK, Turner admitted that she bought the House of Frazer dress and River Island boots herself.

“This was a self-put-together look. No stylist involved, I thought I did a pretty good job,” she said

Turner wore a pop of color to the 2013 BAFTA Craft Awards.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2013 BAFTA Craft Awards. source Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

The gold, red, blue, and white colors of Turner’s top really stood out against the cream skirt and nude heels she paired it with.

In 2014, Turner went for a black and gray look at the Arqiva British Academy Television Awards.

caption Sophie Turner attends the Arqiva British Academy Television Awards in 2014. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

She wore a stunning strapless Michael Van Der Ham column dress with a gray clutch.

In 2014, Turner attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in a plaid minidress.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. source Mike Marsland/Getty Images

She wore an McQ by Alexander McQueen design from the pre-fall 2014 collection and paired it with red booties and a black envelope clutch.

In 2015, she attended the Met Gala in a dazzling silver sequin gown.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2015 Met Gala. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Turner wore a Burberry dress with a plunging neckline.

At the 2015 Emmy Awards, Turner skipped the dress and opted for a jumpsuit instead.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2015 Emmy Awards. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She wore a Galvan contrast-panel jumpsuit, a Jimmy Choo box clutch, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Turner went for a glamorous vibe at the 2016 SAG Awards.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2016 SAG Awards. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

She looked like a star in an off-the-shoulder black Carolina Herrera gown.

At the 2016 Academy Awards, the actress looked regal in a green gown.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2016 Oscars. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, Turner wore a gown from Galvan’s collaboration with Opening Ceremony. The sustainably-made crepe dress had a built-in corset and Swarovski crystal details. She finished it off with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

At Vanity Fair’s 2016 Oscars after-party, Turner looked regal in a blue dress.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She wore a sustainable Galvan dress with a peephole neckline.

“I’m doing good for the environment right now,” she told E! News at the time.

At the 2016 premiere of “X-Men: Apocalypse,” she turned heads in this semi-sheer dress.

caption Sophie Turner attends the premiere of “X-Men: Apocalypse.” source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Turner wore a corseted Balmain gown complete with hip cutouts, beading, and fringed tiers.

Turner went for an edgier vibe in an illusion black dress at the 2016 Emmys.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2016 Emmy Awards. source Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

She wore a Valentino dress to debut her blonde hair for the first time.

At a 2017 brunch event hosted by Variety, Turner kept it cool in a matching blue set.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2017 Variety’s Celebratory Brunch Event For Awards Nominees source Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

She looked so chic in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton.

At the 2017 SAG Awards, Turner opted for an asymmetrical red look.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2017 SAG Awards. source David Livingston/Getty Images

Turner wore a Louis Vuitton dress with jewelry from the same designer.

Turner shined at the 2017 BAFTAs in this sequin metallic gown.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2017 BAFTAs. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

She arrived in a black-and-silver ombré Louis Vuitton dress.

Turner brought her typical edgy style to the 2017 Met Gala in this outfit.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2017 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images

She wore an intricate silver and nude embroidered Louis Vuitton dress.

Turner wore a relaxed outfit to attend the 2019 Roc Nation brunch with husband Joe Jonas.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2019 Roc Nation brunch with husband Joe Jonas. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While Jonas wore a dark-gray suit, Turner looked radiant in a Victoria Beckham shirt and trousers with Tabitha Simmons sandals.

Turner coordinated with Jonas in an all-black outfit at the Republic Records 2019 Grammys after-party.

caption Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the Republic Records 2019 Grammys after-party. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

She looked like a rocker in a sequined crepe top from The Attico and leather trousers.

Turner looked like a goddess at the Vanity Fair 2019 Oscars after-party.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

She wore a Louis Vuitton dress with ruffles and a thigh-high slit.

For the season eight premiere of “Game of Thrones,” Turner went for a glam look in a chic little black dress.

caption Sophie Turner attends the season eight premiere of “Game of Thrones.” source Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The 24-year-old star wore a low-cut dress featuring a corset top with an exposed zipper and star detailing. The bottom half of the dress was designed with feminine lace.

Turner looked colorful at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She arrived wearing a floral Louis Vuitton top, matching pants, and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Turner and Jonas wore coordinating outfits at the 2019 Met Gala.

caption Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the 2019 Met Gala. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Both of them wore Louis Vuitton. In a 2020 interview with Elle UK, Turner admitted this is one of her favorite looks ever.

“It was inspired by the Pompidou museum [in Paris],” she said. “I lost a few sequins over the course of the night and how great for it to be stretchy … I was free to eat whatever I wanted.”

At the South Korea premiere of “Dark Phoenix,” Turner wore a sheer, three-piece outfit.

caption Sophie Turner attends the “Dark Phoenix” premiere in Seoul, South Korea. source Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

She dazzled in a Louis Vuitton striped bra and skirt with a sparkly mesh dress over the top, and sandals from the same designer.

Turner embraced the disco vibes at the 2019 premiere of the Jonas Brothers’ documentary, “Chasing Happiness.”

caption Sophie Turner attends the premiere of “Chasing Happiness.” source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

To support her husband, Turner wore a sexy Paco Rabanne halter dress with Manolo Blahnik sandals.

At the premiere of “Dark Phoenix,” Turner looked like a dream in this striped and floral outfit.

caption Sophie Turner attends the premiere of “Dark Phoenix.” source Matt Winklemeyer/Getty Images

For her big night, the star wore a Louis Vuitton embroidered bustier top with a striped skirt and heels from the same designer.

For the premiere of “Heavy” at the Deauville American Film Festival in France, Turner wore all black.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2019 photo call for “Heavy.” source Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

She arrived in an asymmetrical one-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress.

To attend the 2019 Emmys, Turner arrived in a light-pink gown.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2019 Emmy Awards. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She looked gorgeous in a custom sleeveless gown by Louis Vuitton, which she paired with silver sandals and a metallic collar necklace.

At HBO’s 2019 Emmy’s after-party, Turner changed into an asymmetrical white dress.

caption Sophie Turner attends HBO’s 2019 Emmy after-party. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

She arrived at the black carpet in another Louis Vuitton dress that was designed with an embellished neckline. Turner styled the white look with a pair of silver strappy heels.

Turner looked like Barbie in pink at the 2020 SAG Awards.

caption Sophie Turner attends the 2020 SAG Awards. source John Shearer/Getty Images

She turned heads in a hot-pink Louis Vuitton gown, complete with a sweetheart neckline, corset-inspired bodice, a belted waist, and thigh-high slit.

Turner wore a two-piece look to support Joe Jonas at the 2020 Grammys.

caption Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the 2020 Grammys. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She arrived in a sleeveless Louis Vuitton top and ruffled skort from the same designer.