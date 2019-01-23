Sophie Turner says some of her friends already know the ending of ‘Game of Thrones’ and she can’t be trusted with secrets

caption Sophie Turner is not good at keeping secrets. source Adrian Edwards/Contributor/Getty Images

Sophie Turner admitted to being terrible at keeping secrets.

She told W Magazine that she has told a few friends how “Game of Thrones” ends.

The HBO series returns for its eighth and final season in April.

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner says she’s not to be trusted with secrets.

The 22-year-old actress, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series, told W Magazine that she’s already told a few friends how the show ends.

“I’m so bad at keeping secrets,” she said. “I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of ‘Game of Thrones’ to a few people.”

Turner said she wasn’t drunk when she spoiled the ending and did it on purpose.

“I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you,'” she said. “But it’s people that I know, not random people. It’s people that I know will keep the secret.”

caption Sophie Turner is Sansa Stark. source HBO

HBO has taken extreme measures over the show’s run to try and prevent leaks, but has struggled to keep all of the secrets under wraps.

For example, on season seven, Gendry’s return was confirmed when a full video of actor Joe Dempsie filming new scenes leaked online.

It was reported in 2017 that “Game of Thrones” would “shoot multiple versions” of the ending to prevent the fanbase from gathering any information.

“I know ‘Game of Thrones,’ [for] the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said at Moravian College in Pennsylvania, as reported by The Morning Call.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emilia Clarke said she wasn’t even sure she knew how the series was ending.

“I think they’re filming a bunch of stuff and they’re not telling us,” Clarke said on THR’s “Awards Chatter” podcast. “I’m being serious – I’m being deadly serious. I think that they don’t even trust us.”

caption Ian Glen plays Jorah Mormont on the series. source HBO

Ian Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont on “Game of Thrones,” told BBC Radio 5 that the cast was given secured iPads on which to read the scripts for season eight.

“They’re absolutely paranoid now about anyone finding out anything about the series and spoiling it,” he said. “Everything was accessed through iPads with different security you had to get through.”

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss told Entertainment Weekly that they turned to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy for tips on how to keep secrets.

“They’ve given us a lot of hints about how to lock things down, things we never would have thought of or didn’t know were possible,” Weiss said.

The show also filmed under the fake name “Face of Angels,” used code names on scripts, and used “drone killer” guns to prevent bots from flying over the set.

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO for its eighth and final season on Sunday, April 14.

