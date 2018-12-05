Sophie Turner slammed an article calling Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship ‘fraudulent’

caption Sophie Turner is most famous for her role as Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones.” source Lars Niki/Getty Images

Sophie Turner recently responded to an article published by The Cut, an online branch of New York Magazine, which called Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship “fraudulent.”

“This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting,” Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, wrote on Twitter.

Other people on Twitter have criticized the article, which appears to be at least slightly satirical, as “too harsh” or “uncalled for.” Some called it racist and sexist.

Sophie Turner recently jumped to her future sister-in-law’s defense after an article published by The Cut suggested that Priyanka Chopra had essentially tricked Nick Jonas into marriage.

“This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting,” Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas and attended Chopra and Jonas’ wedding this weekend, wrote on Twitter.

This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit. https://t.co/iYKaifKJP6 — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) December 5, 2018

Approximately one hour after Turner’s tweet, the article was removed and replaced with an editor’s note: “Upon further editorial review, we found this story did not meet our standards. We’ve removed it and apologize.”

In its original form, the article (written by freelancer Mariah Smith) was titled, “Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love for Real?”

While it appeared to be at least slightly satirical, Smith posited that Chopra, who is 10 years older than her husband, had been vetting various candidates for marriage.

Smith claimed that Chopra’s professed interest in a lavish lifestyle led her to desire a money-making wedding using various sponsorships, including Amazon, Tiffany, Ralph Lauren, and Google Pixel 3.

“That’s right: Nicholas Jonas married into a fraudulent relationship against his will this past Sunday, December 1, and I’ll tell you why I think so,” Smith wrote. “All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood’s latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist.”

Both of these lines were deleted in an updated version of the piece, before the article was removed altogether.

caption The tweet that used that line as share text has since been deleted. source @TheCut/Twitter

Some fellow writers and freelance journalists praised the piece upon publication.

Man this @mRiah piece took me back to 2000s internet in the best possible way! it is good to question the motives of the obscenely rich and famous! https://t.co/l2Wb96LXSD — Molly Mulshine (@mollymulshine) December 4, 2018

Thank you to @mRiah and @TheCut for reminding me that Priyanka Chopra once told me “I like jewelry that is – well, stones that are big, let’s just say. I work very hard to spoil myself." https://t.co/FebQaU2rrO — Alex Apatoff Besen (@Nicefunalex) December 4, 2018

Other readers, however, criticized the piece for being “too harsh” or “uncalled for.”

maybe you shouldn't've — Jaya Sundaresh (@shutupjaya) December 5, 2018

This ‘article’ belongs in the bin. Let her live. She’s successful and she owns it, don’t be such a bitter Betty. — Aisha (@rabbyxB) December 5, 2018

Many pointed out that Chopra is already successful, wealthy, and respected in her own right – and would therefore have no use for a pseudo-marriage.

This whole article just makes me want to stan them now because wtf. A WHOLE PRIYANKA CHOPRA. Named one of the world's 100 most powerful women. A superstar. Being called "Hollywood's latest It woman," and a scam artist. Ew. Don't you have mannas??! pic.twitter.com/G8p6zqtlaf — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) December 5, 2018

Hoo boy, the longer I think about this piece the more I can’t stop thinking about how it seems like the writer is mad at Priyanka for being successful and proud about it, which like, ?!?! https://t.co/aPpuCOF8iz — Mariya Karimjee (@M_Karimjee) December 5, 2018

Writer and editor Krutika Mallikarjuna noted that “60% of that piece was based on a lack of understanding of Hindu wedding ceremonies and looking at the cultural norms of millions of people as weird and something that needs to be forced on other people.”

truly wild to read a story on @TheCut that vilifies a brown foreign woman for coming in here and snatching up all of america's good whites — 13➡️30 wallah (@krutika) December 5, 2018

also the idea that nick jonas has anything to offer to priyanka chopra professionally that she didn't already have when she met him that's willful ignorance — 13➡️30 wallah (@krutika) December 5, 2018

Writer Scaachi Koul echoed this sentiment: “Only people who have had a multi-day Indian wedding foisted upon them are allowed to complain about the multi-day indian weddings of others.”

listen that cut piece about priyanka and nick is actually fine and correct but my new policy is that only people who have had a multi-day indian wedding foisted upon them are allowed to complain about the multi-day indian weddings of others. — Scaachi (@Scaachi) December 5, 2018

ok ok everyone is mad at me for being glib so let me be clear: the piece about priyanka and nick is not good and it has some very very bad tropes in it but i maintain that priyanka chopra should’ve married ME — Scaachi (@Scaachi) December 5, 2018

Some even said the article had racist, sexist, or xenophobic implications.

Totes confused by this piece calling Priyanka Chopra a "global scam artist". Is the problem her lavish living (which tbf is routine celeb behavior/spending) or the fact that it's a brown Indian woman successfully monetizing her life? https://t.co/7FT7FcOzer — Nishita Jha (@NishSwish) December 5, 2018

…this is really bad and racist in multiple places. Wow. — Beejoli Shah (@beejoli) December 5, 2018

There is an art to dissecting celebrity culture, and this dumb, petty, misogynistic, racist piece of trash isn’t it. I really don’t feel like listing the many ways @TheCut fucked up on Hindu culture before even getting to the banality of this dumb story. https://t.co/mUCDCm8xaG — Beejoli Shah (@beejoli) December 5, 2018

I'm not a fan of Priyanka Chopra, but that essay by @TheCut reeks of racism and colonial/western elitism. The author @mRiah (who is sadly also a woman of colour!) seems to be a very hateful person who thinks having a home theatre is reason enough to write vile things about her. — Ruchi Kumar (@RuchiKumar) December 5, 2018

Smith didn’t respond to INSIDER’s request for comment, nor did representatives for Turner, Chopra, or Jonas.

A representative for New York Magazine, which is the umbrella publication responsible for The Cut, redirected INSIDER to the editor’s note that replaced the article.

