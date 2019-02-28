Sorry Apple, Google and Samsung – tech experts just agreed 2018’s best phone was the Huawei Mate 20

Judges said the Mate 20 Pro had “fantastic cameras, stabilisation and battery life”, excellent power efficiency, as well as “sophisticated” 3D face unlocking technology and advanced fingerprint security. Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Never mind its ban in the US – Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has toppled rivals Samsung, Apple and even Google to clinch the title of “Best Smartphone” at the Global Mobile Awards (GMA) 2019, whose finals took place at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Thursday (Feb 28).

The award was given to the brand’s Mate 20 Pro smartphone, beating other finalists like the iPhone XS Max, Google Pixel 3, Galaxy Note 9 and OnePlus 6T.

Read also: We compared the Google Pixel 3 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in a camera face-off – and the winner is clear

The GMA – now in its 24th year – focuses solely on mobile technologies, such as mobile products, apps, and devices.

Judges for the ‘Best Smartphone’ category included tech-focused market research firms Canalys, IHS Markit and IDC, and tech sites like Tech Radar, PCMag and Engadget.

Calling the phone the “overwhelming” winner, judges said the Mate 20 Pro had “fantastic cameras, stabilisation and battery life”, excellent power efficiency, as well as “sophisticated” 3D face unlocking technology and advanced fingerprint security.

These factors made it “the ultimate device” for those looking for a powerful smartphone, the panel added.

Huawei’s president of handset business, Kevin Ho, said the model’s “strong sales figures” indicated the company had won “the love and trust” of global consumers.

Apart from Huawei, Google’s Night Sight – a low light camera feature on the Pixel 3 – won the Disruptive Device Innovation award, while Samsung’s Galaxy Watch won the title of “Best Wearable Mobile Technology”.

Read also: I pitted the spanking new Huawei Mate 20 Pro against my ancient Samsung Note 5 – and the results were surprising