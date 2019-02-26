The 15 most expensive watches and accessories sold in Sotheby’s Geneva auction, ranked

caption Sotheby’s Geneva watch auction concluded on February 25. source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s 2019 Geneva online watch auction ended on February 25.

The top 15 most expensive lots sold include two items each from high-end Swiss manufacturers Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, and Rolex.

The two Patek Philippe items – a watch and a set of gold lighters – claimed the top two spots, each selling for around $32,500.

Sotheby’s most recent watch auction ended after five days of online bidding for its Switzerland sector.

As Mikael Wallhagen, head of Sotheby’s watches department in Geneva, told Business Insider in an email, “We’re very pleased with the results of the auction, which saw every lot in the Top Ten sell above pre-sale estimates, and 86% of lots sold overall.”

Sotheby’s online watch auctions include 16th to 21st century timepieces alongside other accessories. Similar to other luxury broker sites, Sotheby’s offers watch auctions in various locations, including auctions in Dubai, New York, and London.

“Those buying in our online sales may be starting out with their collection, or choosing watches which complement their existing one and which are perhaps more suited to be enjoyed day-to-day,” said Wallhagen.

Keep reading for a look at the 15 most expensive items sold at Sotheby’s Geneva watch auction, ranked from least to most expensive. Conversions from the Swiss Franc to USD are to the closest dollar.

15. Rolex: Submariner, Ref 16613 — Stainless steel and yellow gold wristwatch with date and bracelet circa 1991

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 8,000 – 12,000 ($7,998 – $11,997)

Sold for: CHF 10,000 ($9,998)

14. Omega: Seamaster Planet Ocean, Ref 23263465101001 — Pink gold chronograph wristwatch with date circa 2013

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 4,000 – 6,000 ($3,999 – $6,398)

Sold for: CHF 10,6250 ($10,622)

13. IWC: Antoine de Saint Exupéry, Ref 387805 — Limited edition pink gold chronograph wristwatch with date circa 2013

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 6,000 – 8,000 ($5,998 – $7,998)

Sold for: CHF 10,625 ($10,622)

12. Ulysse Nardin: Ref 446-22 — Yellow gold split-seconds chronography wristwatch circa 1996

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 5,000 – 7,000 ($4,999 – $6,999)

Sold for: CHF 11,250 ($11,248)

11. Panerai: Radiomir 3 Days, Ref Pam 00376 — Limited edition white gold wristwatch circa 2012

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 8,000 – 12,000 ($7,998 – $11,998)

Sold for: CHF 11,250 ($11,248)

10. Blancpain: Fifty Fathoms, Ref 5015-3630-52 — Pink gold wristwatch with date circa 2012

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 6,000 – 10,000 ($5,998 – $9,998)

Sold for: CHF 12,500 ($12,497)

9. A. Lange & Söhne: Saxonia Automatik, Ref 315.033 — Pink gold wristwatch with date circa 2009

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 8,000 – 12,000 ($7,998 – $11,997)

Sold for: CHF 13,750 ($13,747)

8. Zenith: Pilot Doublematic, Ref 18.2400.4046 —Limited edition pink gold world time chronograph wristwatch with alarm and date circa 2014

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 5,000 – 7,000 ($4,999 – $6,998)

Sold for: CHF 15,000 ($14,997)

7. Roger Dubuis: La Monégasque limited edition pink gold chronograph wristwatch circa 2011

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 10,000 – 15,000 ($9,998 – $14,997)

Sold for: CHF 15,000 ($14,997)

6. Hublot: Big Bang Ferrari limited edition carbon fiber semi-skeletonised flyback chronograph wristwatch with date circa 2015

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 8,000 – 12,000 ($7,998 – $11,997)

Sold for: CHF 15,000 ($14,997)

5. Rolex: Daytona, Ref 116519 — White gold chronograph wristwatch circa 2000

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 8,000 – 12,000 ($7,998 – $11,997)

Sold for: CHF 18,750 ($18,746)

4. Vacheron Constantin: Patrimony, Ref AREF 86020 — White gold wristwatch with day and date circa 2012

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 12,000 – 18,000 ($11,997 – $17,996)

Sold for: CHF 20,000 ($19,996)

3. Vacheron Constantin: Quai de L’ile, Ref 85050/1 — Titanium wristwatch with day, date and power reserve indication circa 2011

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 8,000 – 12,000 ($7998 – $11,997)

Sold for: CHF 22,500 ($22,495)

2. Patek Philippe: Set of three gold and enamel lighters circa 1980

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 5,000 – 10,000 ($4,999 – $9,998)

Sold for: CHF 32,500 ($32,493)

1. Patek Philippe: Nautilus, Ref 3800/1A stainless steel wristwatch with date and bracelet made in 2003

source Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Estimate: CHF 20,000 – 30,000 ($19,996 – $29,994)

Sold for: CHF TK ($32,493)