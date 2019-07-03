Source Asia’s Best In BANGKOK This AUGUST

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 3 July 2019 – Made-in-Asia products have been highly sought after by buyers for their innovative design, fine quality and competitive pricing. Jointly organised by Hong Kong based Comasia Ltd. and Thailand’s NCC Exhibition Organiser Co., Ltd. (NEO), the first-ever ASIA LIFESTYLE EXPO will run 21 — 23 August, 2019 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) to offer an all-new sourcing platform for the newest lifestyle and consumer products from Asia.









ASEAN’s burgeoning middle-class population is projected to grow to 400 million in 2020, creating a booming market demand for various kinds of lifestyle products. Meanwhile, a great number of enterprises from China and Southeast Asian countries are stepping up their marketing efforts in “going out” to ride on China’s Belt & Road Initiative.

“Centrally located in Southeast Asia, Thailand is the key sourcing and trading hub in the fast-growing ASEAN economic community. This new show in Bangkok sets to enable participants to tap the uprising business opportunities in ASEAN and other countries along the B&R routes, meet the right business partners, as well as source the latest innovation and technologies to boost their competitiveness,” Mr. Peter Cheung, Director of Comasia Ltd., remarked.

As an ideal platform to capture B&R opportunities, ASIA LIFESTYLE EXPO gathers over 400 exhibitors from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Malaysia and India to present their latest and well-designed items.

On show will be a wide variety of Asian lifestyle products: Gifts & Premiums, Toys, Baby & Nursery Products, Consumer Electronics, Garments & Apparel, Fashion Accessories, Beauty & Skincare, Health & Wellness, Smart Living Gadgets, Arts & Crafts, Housewares & Home Décor, etc.

A series of market and industry seminars and forums will also be run during the show period to avail both exhibitors and buyers of the latest market intelligence on the development and business opportunities of ASEAN.

Held concurrently with the ASIA LIFESTYLE EXPO, ASIAN ELECTRONIC GAME & AMUSEMENT EQUIPMENT EXPO will feature over a hundred exhibitors from China to showcase a diverse range of high-quality and competitively priced arcade games & amusement machines including screen game consoles, carnival fun game machines, ride-on game machines, indoor game & amusement equipment, etc.

Trade buyers can now reserve their FREE Admission Badges for the Expo by registering online at www.asialifestyleexpo.com along with full details of the exhibition.