South Korean boyband iKon will perform in Singapore and Malaysia as part of their first ever world tour

Popular South Korean boyband iKon will be going on their first ever world tour later this year, and they will be taking their talents to a variety of Southeast Asian countries, South Korean management agency YG Entertainment announced on Monday (July 2).
The “2018 Continue Tour”, which will kick off in Seoul on August 18 at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena, will be including stops in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.
They will also be performing in Bangkok, Taipei, Manila, Jakarta and Hong Kong.
The group last performed in Singapore in 2016 after they released their debut album, “Welcome Back”.
The upcoming world tour is in support of their second album “Return”, which features collaborations with a number of other K-Pop stars like PSY (of Gangnam Style fame) and BIGBANG’s Taeyang.
The title track of the new album “Love Scenario”, topped charts in Korea and dominated Korean TV with the song being played on shows like “Running Man” and “2 Days & 1 Night”, music site Bandwagon reported.
The music video for the song went viral as well and has almost 120 million views at the time of writing.
The exact dates for the performances have yet to be released, and more details are expected soon.