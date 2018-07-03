South Korean President Moon Jae In will be visiting Singapore and India next week to strengthen ties with Asian neighbours

South Korean President Moon Jae In’s visit to Singapore comes barely a month after the country hosted the high-profile Trump-Kim summit on Jun 12. Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae In will be making a state visit to Singapore next week, his first since taking office.

Quoting presidential Blue House spokesman Kim Eui Kyeom, Yonhap New Agency reported on Tuesday (Jul 3) that Moon will be meeting with Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his visit from July 11 to 13.

“Through his meeting with the president of Singapore and talks with the prime minister, President Moon will evaluate the result of cooperation between the two countries so far and discuss ways to enable future-oriented cooperation between the two countries based on such progress,” said the spokesman.

Moon will also be giving a special lecture for Singapore’s top opinion leaders with a focus on Seoul’s efforts to denuclearise North Korea and establish long-term peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The visit follows Moon’s two historic summits with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in April and May this year. It also takes place barely a month after the high-profile summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump on Jun 12.

“The president plans to explain the country’s vision and policy for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of permanent peace, as well as its New Southern Policy that seeks to upgrade the country’s cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations,” added the spokesman.

Prior to his trip to Singapore, Moon will be travelling to India on Sunday (Jul 8) for a four-day state visit that includes a bilateral summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India is fast becoming a major power with the fastest growing economy in Asia. It is also a key nation for cooperation under the New Southern Policy that our government is actively pursuing,” the spokesman said.

The Blue House also said Moon and Modi are expected to discuss ways to bolster the countries’ strategic partnership and further expand their “future-oriented” cooperation.

Moon is set to hold talks with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind as well before heading off for Singapore.