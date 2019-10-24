South Korea’s Lotte Duty Free will replace DFS to sell alcohol and tobacco at Changi Airport in 2020

The DFS flagship store at Terminal 3 in Changi Airport will make way for Lotte’s new stores in June 2020. The Straits Times

And we have a winner.

South Korea’s Lotte Duty Free has been awarded Changi Airport Group’s (CAG) liquor & tobacco concession tender.

With the award, Lotte will operate 18 liquor and tobacco stores spanning more than 8,000 sqm across the airport’s four terminals. It replaces DFS, which announced in August that it would not bid for the tender after close to 40 years of holding the concession.

In a statement, Changi Airport said that the new tender “marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Changi Airport’s retail history, as it would be the first time a new operator would be taking the helm of this key concession”.

Lotte’s bid stood out for its “strong omni-channel and marketing ideas” which CAG said will “propel” the group’s travel retail strategy forward.

Lotte is the world’s second largest travel retailer in terms of sales turnover, and has operated in markets outside of its home country including Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam.

CAG added that the company has a “proven track record of operating at a scale similar to that at Changi Airport”.

Read also: