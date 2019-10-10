‘South Park’ declares ‘F— the Chinese government’ in 300th episode after the show was banned in China

caption “South Park” fired back at the Chinese government in its 300th episode on Wednesday. source Comedy Central

“South Park” fired back at the Chinese government during Wednesday’s 300th episode after the country banned the show from its internet.

In the episode, Randy Marsh declares “F— the Chinese government.”

“South Park” discussion forums were shut down and videos of the show were removed from the Chinese internet after last week’s episode mocked the country’s censorship.

The creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, issued a mock apology to China on Monday, saying “We too love money more than freedom and democracy.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“South Park” fired back at China during Wednesday’s milestone 300th episode after the country banned the long-running Comedy Central animated series.

In the episode, titled “SHOTS!!!,” Towelie forces Randy Marsh to declare “F— the Chinese government.” Marsh is reluctant at first since he’s been selling marijuana in the country.

READ MORE: ‘South Park’ has reportedly been banned in China after its most recent episode criticized censorship in the country

Last week’s episode, called “Band in China,” mocked Chinese censorship and Hollywood’s reliance on the country’s box office to boost potential blockbusters. It referenced China’s crackdown on Winnie the Pooh, which has become a symbol of resistance against China’s ruling Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping.

China retaliated by shutting down “South Park” discussion forums and removing clips and episodes of the show from its internet, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

READ MORE: ‘South Park’ creators issue a mocking ‘apology’ to China after the show was reportedly banned in the country

“South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker issued a mock apology to China on Monday, saying “Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all.”

The statement mocked the NBA’s apology to China after the Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted on Friday (and then deleted) an image with the slogan “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” in solidarity with the Hong Kong protesters.

“Band in China” was projected onto screens throughout Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po district on Tuesday, according THR.