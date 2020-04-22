Southco Refreshes Successful Hood Latch with New Ultra-Thin Design

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 April 2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has refreshed its successful line of hood latches to accommodate the space limitations of next-generation servers and data centers. The new and improved HH Hood Latch features a thin profile, maintaining robust performance with a form factor of just eight millimeters. The redesigned latch features an easy-to-use pop-up handle for intuitive operation.









HH Hood Latch





Southco’s HH Hood Latch meets the requirements of limited-space applications for the Data Center and Telecom industries, such as new designs featuring added hard disks and expansion slots. The HH Hood Latch offers a dual engagement hole mounting design, allowing for convenient installation with pin allocation at either location. Additionally, the appearance of the HH Hood Latch can be customized, allowing customers to choose complementary colors that match their overall equipment design.





Global Product Manager Ike Teng adds, “The redesigned HH Hood Latch extends the versatility of one of Southco’s most successful products. The new and improved latch features a thin, low profile deign that is ideal for servers and data centers requiring simple operation in constrained spaces.”





Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





