Southco Releases New Heavy-Duty Draw Latch Designed for Substantially Heavier Doors and Panels

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 24 October 2019 – Southco has expanded its successful line of draw latches with the addition of a heavy-duty 37 Lever Assist Latch. Designed to accommodate misalignment of heavier doors and panels, the newest 37 Lever Assist Latch provides tight latch grip and additional clamping force in challenging operating conditions.









37 Extra Heavy Duty Lever





Southco’s 37 Lever Assist Latch series features a flexible design and substantial handgrip area that allows the latch to easily engage in challenging field conditions, even with gloved hands. Constructed of corrosion resistant, flexible rubber, 37 latches absorb and reduce vibration and will remain closed even when the application flexes or moves. Southco’s 37 Draw Latch series offers proven reliability in harsh outdoor environments, providing a robust, flexible latching solution for a broad range of challenging industry applications including Off-Highway, Industrial Machinery and Transportation.





Global Product Manager Jim Grady adds, “Southco’s 37 Draw Latch series allows heavy panels to be latched securely, even when there are large variations in alignment and tolerance. With its rubber body construction, the 37 Draw Latch series eliminates vibration and noise, and prevents common paint or finish damage that may be caused by metal-on-metal contact.”





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

