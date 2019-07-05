Photos show highway cracks and lopsided houses from a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that jolted Southern California

caption Vehicles drive over a crack on Highway 178 south of Trona, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit in Ridgecrest, California, on July 4, 2019. source AFP/Frederic J. Brown via Getty Images

A major earthquake that rattled Southern California on Thursday left only minor injuries and no deaths – but sparked fires and damaged buildings.

The quake was the strongest to hit the region in 20 years, and was felt from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, seismologists said.

There have already been more than 80 aftershocks since the main quake, and likely more to come.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Southern California on Thursday, triggering dozens of aftershocks, sparking fires, damaging buildings, and causing some minor injuries.

The quake was the strongest to hit the region in 20 years, and was felt from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, US Geological Survey seismologist Lucy Jones said at a press conference on Thursday.

The earthquake’s epicenter was in the Searles Valley, the same spot where a strong aftershock struck early on Friday morning.

Jones said there have already been more than 80 smaller aftershocks since the main quake.

Here’s what the damage looked like.

Jones said most of the aftershocks have been magnitude 3s, but that there’s a greater than 50-50 chance of having at least a magnitude 5.

caption Fissures that opened up under a highway during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California are seen near the city of Ridgecrest, California, U.S., July 4, 2019. source Reuters/David McNew

Though only a few injuries were reported, officials said two houses caught fire from broken gas pipes.

caption The ruins of a house that burned after a powerful earthquake struck Southern California are seen in the city of Ridgecrest, California, U.S., July 4, 2019. source Reuters/David McNew

Zigzagged cracks appeared in the pavement, and water gushed through them from busted water lines.

caption A crack on Highway 178 is seen north of Ridgecrest after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Ridgecrest, California, on July 4, 2019. source AFP/Frederic J. Brown via Getty Images

The Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, where 15 patients were evacuated, was intact but had some new cracks in the walls.

caption Evacuated patients rest under a shade of tent after being evacuated from Ridgecrest Regional Hospital after city was hit by a 6.4 earthquake July 04, 2019 in Ridgecrest, California. source Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Deep fissures snaked across the Mojave Desert.

caption A local resident inspects a crack in the earth after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area on July 4, 2019 near Ridgecrest, California. source Getty Images/Mario Tama

Passersby even stopped to take photos and selfies.

caption Andy Randolph and his son William stop for photos of a crack in California state Route 178 hours after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Searles Valley area July 4, 2019 near Ridgeline, California. source Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A number of houses appeared lopsided or collapsed.

caption A damaged home is seen after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit in Ridgecrest, California, on July 4, 2019. source AFP/Frederic J. Brown via Getty Images

Motorhomes appeared especially vulnerable.

Some people reported that pieces of shrapnel had struck their homes.

caption A jack pylon pierces the living room floor of Charles Hawkins’ mobile home that was severely damaged by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake July 4, 2019 near Ridgeline, California. source Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

And business owners cleaned up their smashed, fallen products.

caption Kaitlin Alexander cleans up broken bottles at the 1 Stop Market liquor store after a powerful earthquake struck Southern California in the city of Ridgecrest, California, U.S., July 4, 2019. source Reuters/David McNew

The earthquake hit the edge of Death Valley National Park, more than 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

caption Seismologist Lucy Jones speaks at a media briefing at the Caltech Seismological Laboratory in Pasadena, California following the 6.4 Searles earthquake near Ridgecrest about 150 miles (241km) north of Los Angeles, July 4, 2019. source AFP/Robyn Beck via Getty Images

The quake was shallow — just 6.7 miles deep — which amplified its effect.

caption A car drives past a crack in the road on Highway 178, south of Trona, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit in Ridgecrest, California, on July 4, 2019. source AFP/Frederic J. Brown via Getty Images

The tremors were felt in an area inhabited by 20 million people, according to the European agency EMSC.