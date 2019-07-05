Photos show highway cracks and lopsided houses from a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that jolted Southern California

- source
- AFP/Frederic J. Brown via Getty Images
- A major earthquake that rattled Southern California on Thursday left only minor injuries and no deaths – but sparked fires and damaged buildings.
- The quake was the strongest to hit the region in 20 years, and was felt from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, seismologists said.
- There have already been more than 80 aftershocks since the main quake, and likely more to come.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Southern California on Thursday, triggering dozens of aftershocks, sparking fires, damaging buildings, and causing some minor injuries.
The quake was the strongest to hit the region in 20 years, and was felt from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, US Geological Survey seismologist Lucy Jones said at a press conference on Thursday.
The earthquake’s epicenter was in the Searles Valley, the same spot where a strong aftershock struck early on Friday morning.
Jones said there have already been more than 80 smaller aftershocks since the main quake.
Here’s what the damage looked like.
Jones said most of the aftershocks have been magnitude 3s, but that there’s a greater than 50-50 chance of having at least a magnitude 5.
- Reuters/David McNew
Though only a few injuries were reported, officials said two houses caught fire from broken gas pipes.
- Reuters/David McNew
Zigzagged cracks appeared in the pavement, and water gushed through them from busted water lines.
- AFP/Frederic J. Brown via Getty Images
The Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, where 15 patients were evacuated, was intact but had some new cracks in the walls.
- Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Deep fissures snaked across the Mojave Desert.
- Getty Images/Mario Tama
Passersby even stopped to take photos and selfies.
- Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A number of houses appeared lopsided or collapsed.
- AFP/Frederic J. Brown via Getty Images
Motorhomes appeared especially vulnerable.
Some people reported that pieces of shrapnel had struck their homes.
- Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
And business owners cleaned up their smashed, fallen products.
- Reuters/David McNew
The earthquake hit the edge of Death Valley National Park, more than 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles.
- AFP/Robyn Beck via Getty Images
The quake was shallow — just 6.7 miles deep — which amplified its effect.
- AFP/Frederic J. Brown via Getty Images
The tremors were felt in an area inhabited by 20 million people, according to the European agency EMSC.
- AFP/Robyn Beck via Getty Images