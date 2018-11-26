A Southwest Airlines baggage handler was caught on camera recklessly throwing luggage around

caption A Southwest Airlines baggage handler was caught on camera throwing around luggage . source robert cicchetti/shutterstock

Phoenix resident, Loudin Krueg, used his cell phone to film the Southwest Airlines employee throw luggage labeled “live tropical fish,” with multiple bags and boxes flying through the air.

A Southwest Airlines baggage handler was caught on camera recklessly throwing around luggage at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, according to multiple reports.

KARE 11 NBC reports that a Phoenix resident, Loudin Krueg, used his cell phone to film the Southwest Airlines employee throw luggage labeled “live tropical fish,” with multiple bags and boxes flying through the air.

“When I saw him throwing a live animal around, I was like this is more serious than my camera,” Loudin told KARE 11 NBC. “This is something that’s supposed to be someone’s pet, so that’s what got to me.”

@SouthwestAir Hi there, @12News received this video of an employee at PHX tossing boxes apparently labeled as containing live fish. Does Southwest have any comment? pic.twitter.com/sOSW5T6R3f — Nicole Zymek (@Nicole12News) November 24, 2018

In a longer statement to ABC News 15, Southwest Airlines also said, “The video is deeply concerning. We expect our Employees to treat all Customers’ luggage and cargo as they would their own. We will work with the Employee to retrain on policies and procedures to prevent this type of handling again.”

Krueg, the passenger who filmed the baggage carrier, was on his way home from shooting a film in Puerto Rico and had fragile camera equipment in his luggage, KARE 11 NBC reports.

“Luckily, we packed them in some pretty hefty stuff, but you get worried, when you have $100,000 of stuff sitting under a plane and this guy’s throwing it 15 feet in the air,” Krueg said, according to Inc.com.

This is the second time this year a baggage carrier has been caught on a cell phone camera recklessly throwing around luggage, as Business Insider reported a similar incident occurring on a Ryanair flight in September.