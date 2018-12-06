A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 skids off the runway at Burbank Airport near Los Angeles

caption A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737. This is not the aircraft involved in the incident. source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Southwest Airlines jet overran the runway Thursday morning at Burbank Airport near Los Angeles. Southwest Airlines Flight 278 from Oakland, California to Burbank landed at 9:05 am. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Boeing 737 “rolled off the end of the runway” and came to a stop in the Engineered Material Arresting System or EMAS at the end of the runway.

According to Southwest Airlines, there were no injuries reported among the 112 passengers and five crew members on board.

“Initial reports indicate that Southwest Airlines Flight 278 from Oakland to Burbank came to a stop at the end of the runway upon arrival into Burbank,” the Dallas, Texas-based airline said in a statement. “There are no reports of injuries among our 112 Customers and five Crewmembers. We are working to get additional details.”

A Burbank Airport spokeswoman confirmed that its runways are open and in operation. Burbank Airport is located northeast of downtown Los Angeles and is a popular secondary airport of travelers.

EMAS is effectively collapsable surface located at the end of runways. EMAS can bring runaway aircraft to a stop by bogging them down in the material.

During the 2016 election, a plane carrying Vice-President Mike Pence skidded off the runway and came to a stop in the EMAS at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

This story is developing.

Hoping everyone from this #southwest plane behind ours is ok pic.twitter.com/YhxGKrf80I — Julien Girard (@djulik) December 6, 2018

I’m at the @fly_BUR Burbank airport. It appears a Southwest 737 slid off the runway. A witness in the parking garage told me he saw passengers evacuate by the emergency slides. pic.twitter.com/ynOIaUPNQo — Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) December 6, 2018

Photo of @Southwest #WN278 incident at @fly_BUR this morning. Aircraft was stopped by EMAS bed at the end of the runway. No injuries reported. ????: petenicks / Instagram pic.twitter.com/kPGBmCyf2Q — AirlineGeeks (@AirlineGeeks) December 6, 2018