Southwest Airlines is selling one-way tickets to Hawaii for as little as $49

caption Southwest Airlines in Hawaii. source Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines will start flying to Hawaii on March 17.

The airline is holding a two-day sale to commemorate the new flights, with one-way tickets between the US mainland and Hawaii available for as low as $49.

Tickets for flights within Hawaii are on sale for as low as $29.

All sale tickets, for travel by June 19, must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

Southwest Airlines is going to Hawaii. The low-cost carrier, based in Dallas, announced last week that it had received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to start flights to and from Hawaii.

“As we answer the call for Southwest in Hawaii with an initial schedule of service that speaks to a long-held hope of our customers, I applaud and congratulate our people for their steady and impressive work to bring our world-famous hospitality and game-changing value to the Islands,” Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement.

To commemorate its new Hawaii flights, which start March 17, Southwest launched a two-day fare sale on Monday, with one-way tickets between the US mainland and Hawaii available for as little as $49 and tickets for flights within the state for as low as $29 until Tuesday night.

caption Southwest’s $49 tickets. source Southwest Airlines

Southwest’s Hawaii service will launch on March 17 with morning flights from Oakland International Airport to Honolulu. Flights from Oakland to Maui will launch on April 7.

Nonstop service from San Jose International Airport to Honolulu and Maui will start on May 5 and May 26. Flights from Honolulu to Maui and Kona will launch on April 28 and May 12.

You can also fly from Los Angeles International Airport to Honolulu or Maui – with a connection through Oakland – for as little as $88.

All sale tickets, for travel by June 19, must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

Read more: Plane tickets to Hawaii could be 30% cheaper when Southwest Airlines launches flights

Southwest’s generally lower-cost airfares are expected to significantly lower ticket prices for the market for Hawaiian air travel.

“What we found is that a likely 10%+ capacity addition on North American routes at introductory fares from a low-cost carrier may lead to fares that are 30%+ lower versus today,” the Morgan Stanley analyst Rajeev Lalwani said in a note last month.