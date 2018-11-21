Southwest Airlines employees discover a noose at a Houston airport — and this isn’t the first time it’s happened, one lawsuit claims

source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines employees discovered a noose at Houston’s William P. Hobby airport in July.

Another noose was reportedly found by a black employee in December 2017, according to a lawsuit filed by Jamel Parker, a former employee who was fired in April 2017 who is suing the airline.

Houston police investigated the discovery of a noose by two Southwest Airlines employees at Hobby Airport in July, but no arrests were made and no suspects were identified because video cameras were not present in the area.

Southwest Airlines confirmed that "an item that could resemble a noose was found" at the airport and said, "We pride ourselves on our internal Culture, but even more important, a goal is to provide our Employees with a workplace that is free of discrimination."

According to The Houston Chronicle, Houston police investigated the discovery of a noose by Southwest Airlines employees at Hobby Airport in July, but no arrests were made and no suspects were identified because video cameras were not present in the area.

In a statement to Business Insider, Southwest Airlines confirmed that “an item that could resemble a noose was found at the Houston Hobby airport,” and that the airline “takes such matters seriously, and leadership immediately tried to locate the object and identify any people who might have been involved.”

Southwest confirmed Houston police were notified but neither the airline nor the police were able to locate the object or identify any suspects involved.

Another noose was reportedly found by a black employee in December 2017 at William P. Hobby Airport, according to a lawsuit filed in September by Jamel Parker, a former employee who was fired in April 2017.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Parker filed a lawsuit against the airline in September alleging racial bias stemming from his dismissal and that the airline had a whites-only break room. Parker also claimed black employees found a noose made of bungee cords in December 2017.

According to Travel Pulse, Parker claims he was fired in April 2017 after damaging a power cable while operating a pushback vehicle and then not reporting it, a mistake he claims a white employee would not have been fired for.

The Travel Pulse reports that court document show Southwest denies all claims of a racial discrimination.

In a statement to Business Insider, Southwest Airlines said they are “committed to an inclusive environment for all of our Employees. We pride ourselves on our internal Culture, but even more important, a goal is to provide our Employees with a workplace that is free of discrimination. We communicate this commitment internally through policies, trainings, and discussions.”