A Southwest Airlines plane suffered a cracked windshield while trying to land in Kansas City

caption The flight landed safely. source Scott Olson / Getty Images

Southwest Airlines flight 718 landed in Kansas City with a cracked front windshield on Wednesday, Fox affiliate Fox4 first reported.

Southwest told Business Insider that the outer pane of the cockpit’s left-side window cracked during the flight’s descent.

The flight landed safely and the aircraft was taken out of service for repair after the flight.

“Aircraft windows are designed with multiple, redundant layers, and the cockpit window remained completely intact. The flight landed safely, and no emergency was declared,” the airline said.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737, landed at Kansas City International Airport around 6:30 pm, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware. The flight had departed from Washington D.C.’s Reagan National Airport.

Kansas City International Airport declined a request for comment.

In April, Southwest Flight 1380 made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine exploded and blew out a window. One passenger was nearly sucked out of the window and later died. Seven other people were injured. The passenger who died was later identified as Jennifer Riordan, 43.

Robert Sumwalt, the National Transportation Safety Board chairman, said at the time that the death was the first in a US passenger airline accident in over nine years . Before April, the most recent fatal accident was in February 2009 near Buffalo, New York, when an aircraft operated by the now-defunct regional airline Colgan Air crashed. Fifty people died in that crash – 49 people on the plane and one person on the ground.

