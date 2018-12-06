Southwest Airlines is selling one-way tickets for as low as $49

caption A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737. source Chris Parypa Photography/shutterstock

Southwest Airlines launched a week-long fare sale on Tuesday with one-way tickets for as low as $49.

Standout deals available include Los Angeles to San Jose, California for $49, San Francisco to Las Vegas for $51, and Chicago to New York for $91.

All tickets must be purchased by 11:59 pm on December 13 in the time zone of the flight’s point of origination.

The Dallas, Texas-based low-cost carrier is referring to this sale “Takeoffs to touchdowns” in reference to the upcoming NFL and college football postseasons.

Standout deals available include Los Angeles to San Jose, California for $49, San Francisco to Las Vegas for $51, and San Francisco to Phoenix for $77.

Further east, tickets from Houston to Atlanta can be had for $93, Chicago to New York for $91, Baltimore to Boston for $70, and Dallas to Oklahoma City for $67.

However, there’s fine print associated with the sale. All prices are for non-refundable tickets with 14-day advance purchase required for flights within the continental United States. The sale covers travel from December 18, 2018 through May 22, 2019.

Travel to and from Puerto Rico is covered by the sale from January 14 through February 28 and from April 23 through May 16, 2019. Other international flights are available from January 8 through March 6 and April 23 through May 16, 2019.

Certain days are also blacked out from the sale. For example, the sale does not cover flights within the US on Fridays and Sundays.

On the bright side, they are also all non-stop flights so you won’t have to worry about connecting flights. Also, the prices listed include all US and international government taxes and fees.