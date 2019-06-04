Southwest is holding a 3-day sale with one-way tickets as low as $29

caption Southwest Airlines is holding a sale through Thursday. source Chris Parypa Photography/shutterstock

Southwest Airlines is holding a sale that includes one-way fares as low as $29.

The sale runs from Tuesday until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. PST, and flights must be booked between August 20 and December 18.

There are $49 tickets available on over 200 routes.

The cheapest one-way tickets cost $29 and run from Honolulu, HI, to Kahului, HI, and Kona, HI, as well as from Kahului and Kona to Honolulu.

There are also $39 tickets on the following routes:

Burbank, CA to San Jose

Sacramento to San Diego

San Diego to Sacramento

San Diego to San Jose

San Jose to Burbank

San Jose to San Diego

There are $49 tickets available on over 200 routes, including the following:

Baltimore/Washington to Boston

Boston to Baltimore/Washington

Chicago to St. Louis

St. Louis to Chicago

Houston to Austin

Austin to Houston

Los Angeles to San Francisco

San Francisco to Los Angeles

You can see all of the routes that are on sale here.