Southwest Airlines is selling one-way tickets for as low as $49 and round-trip tickets for as low as $97

caption Some Southwest flights are on sale. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines is offering low-cost domestic flights as a part of a seasonal promotion, with some flights for this fall and winter starting at as low as $49 one-way and $97 round-trip.

The Dallas-based carrier is offering a variety of low-cost, one-way and round-trip fares for domestic flights traveling October through March.

But these cheaper tickets come with some restrictions: the deal expires on Thursday, October 25 at 11:59 p.m., and continental US flights must be purchased at least 14 days in advance. A 21-day advance purchase is required for flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The tickets are nonrefundable, and seats, travel days, and markets are limited.

Domestic travel booked under the plan is valid from October 30 through March 6, 2019.

Travel to San Juan has a smaller window and is valid November 6 through December 6 and January 14, 2019 through February 28, 2019.

The deals first became available on Tuesday, October 16.

These low-cost domestic flights are available for almost every region of the country, and according to Thrillist, they include more than 80 U.S. cities. Just looking around the promotion’s website, one can find one-way flights from Cleveland to Milwaukee, from Washington to Providence, from Phoenix to El Paso, and from Las Vegas to San Francisco, all for between $49 and $69 before taxes and fees.

caption A screenshot of Southwest Airlines’ promotion. source Brian Pascus/Business Insider via Southwest Airlines

Southwest engages in low-cost ticket promotions from time to time. In August, the airline had a “California Super Sale” for tickets to fly within the Golden State for as low as $39 one-way.