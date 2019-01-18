A Southwest flight caused an airport in Nebraska to close after it slid off the runway

Southwest Airlines Flight 1643 slid off the runway at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Friday, the airline confirmed in a statement to Business Insider.

No injuries were reported.

Eppley Airfield closed as a result of the incident, and all flights are suspended as of Friday afternoon, the airport said on its Twitter account.

Southwest Airlines Flight 1643 slid off the runway at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Friday, the airline confirmed in a statement to Business Insider. No injuries were reported.

“Initial reports indicate Southwest flight #1643, a Boeing 737-800, traveling from Las Vegas to Omaha, slid onto a runway overrun area after landing and while taxiing to the terminal. There are no reports of injuries, and the Customers – all whose final destination was Omaha – are being moved into the airport terminal on buses. There were 150 Customers and six Crew Members onboard the aircraft. We are working quickly to retrieve their luggage,” the airline said.

Read more: This $83 million private jet has a stunning Art Deco interior that looks straight out of ‘The Great Gatsby.’ Take a look inside.

Eppley Airfield closed as a result of the incident, and all flights are suspended as of Friday afternoon, the airport said on its Twitter account.

“Eppley Airfield is currently CLOSED after Southwest Airlines flight 1643 exited the end of Runway 14R following a landing in Omaha. All flights are currently suspended,” the airport said in a later tweet.

Passengers posted photos of the incident on Twitter. You can see some of the images below.

Wow! Take a look at these pictures sent to us by a @1011_News viewer. Southwest #Flight1643 was landing in Omaha from Las Vegas. There are no reports of any injuries, but @OMAairport is closed at this time. #Omaha pic.twitter.com/zWfE27tbRO — Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) January 18, 2019

Hard to see with iced up windows but…. that’s the runway behind us. Apparently runway is a bit slick. So now we sit in a 737 waiting for a tow ????????‍♂️❄️ #epply @omaha_scanner pic.twitter.com/6xF0zorT4k — Michael Rittershaus (@mrittershaus) January 18, 2019