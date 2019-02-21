Southwest has canceled hundreds of flights because of weather and maintenance issues — and passengers are furious

Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
  • Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 400 flights on Thursday and delayed hundreds more.
  • In a statement to Business Insider, a Southwest spokesperson pointed to a statement from head of operations, Mike Van de Ven on Wednesday, in which the executive blamed ongoing negotiations with a mechanics union for an “unprecedented” number of flight delays.
  • Some passengers were frustrated and took to Twitter to vent.

Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 400 flights on Thursday and delayed hundreds more as its scuffle with a mechanics union and unusual winter weather in Las Vegas wreaked havoc on its operations.

By 3 pm Eastern, the low-cost carrier had canceled 388 flights, or 9% of its scheduled service, and delayed 488 others, according to flight aware, leaving some customers furious.

In a statement to Business Insider, a Southwest spokesperson pointed to a statement from head of operations, Mike Van de Ven on Wednesday, in which the executive blamed ongoing negotiations with a mechanics union for an “unprecedented” number of flight delays.

“The airline continues to experience a higher-than-average number of out-of-service aircraft and is operating under a staffing protocol enacted late last week to maximize availability of Mechanics to address maintenance items and safely return aircraft to service,” the spokesperson added.