Southwest has canceled hundreds of flights because of weather and maintenance issues — and passengers are furious

Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 400 flights on Thursday and delayed hundreds more.

In a statement to Business Insider, a Southwest spokesperson pointed to a statement from head of operations, Mike Van de Ven on Wednesday, in which the executive blamed ongoing negotiations with a mechanics union for an “unprecedented” number of flight delays.

Some passengers were frustrated and took to Twitter to vent.

Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 400 flights on Thursday and delayed hundreds more as its scuffle with a mechanics union and unusual winter weather in Las Vegas wreaked havoc on its operations.

By 3 pm Eastern, the low-cost carrier had canceled 388 flights, or 9% of its scheduled service, and delayed 488 others, according to flight aware, leaving some customers furious.

@SouthwestAir what did I do wrong? You canceled my flight this morning, then canceled my rebooked flight. Then I actually drove a rental car 4 hours to make my meeting and you cancel my return flight home… I think we need to chat about our relationship. — Josh Sinclair (@vSinclairJ) February 21, 2019

