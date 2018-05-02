Another Southwest plane makes emergency landing after window breaks during flight

A Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to Newark made an emergency landing in Cleveland, Ohio, due to a broken window, the airline has confirmed.

The flight took off at 9:53 a.m. and diverted to make the emergency landing at 10:32 a.m, according to FlightAware.

Twitter users posted photos of the broken window after the incident.

Southwest told Business Insider the broken window was not the result of an engine failure.

“The Crew of Southwest Flight 957, with scheduled service from Chicago-Midway to Newark, made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane,” Southwest said in a statement to Business Insider. “The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland. The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark.”

On my way to NJ for work and #Southwest957 gets a window crack. Only outside crack so we're all safe. On our way to NJ in new plane. Thanks to the @SouthwestAir crew and pilots for handling it professionally. pic.twitter.com/CB4s7SQtS3 — Alejandro Aguina (@Dro_AA) May 2, 2018

Twitter user Alejandro Aguina posted a photo of the cracked window at 10:43 a.m. He wrote that the crack was on the outside of the window.

@SouthwestAir has a serious problem with their fleet. My moms plane just had to divert and land in #Cleveland cuz of another window crack. pic.twitter.com/hm5edpgB1M — Ryan Holley (@rholley28) May 2, 2018

Twitter user Ryan Holley said his mother was on the flight and posted a photo of the window.

@SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window pic.twitter.com/OJMZ5KTyMS — Chaikel (@ChaikelK) May 2, 2018

In April, a Southwest flight made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine exploded and broke a window. One passenger died on the flight and seven were injured. The passenger who was killed was identified as Jennifer Riordan, 43. Riordan was partially sucked out of the window after the explosion.

National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt said the death was the first in a US passenger airline accident in over nine years. Before Tuesday, the most recent fatal accident came in February 2009 near Buffalo, New York, when an aircraft operated by the now-defunct regional airline Colgan Air crashed. Fifty people were killed in that crash – 49 people on the plane and one person on the ground.

The NTSB sent a team to Philadelphia to investigate the crash. The agency said a full investigation will take 12-15 months.

On Tuesday, the US Federal Aviation Administration said it ordered new inspections of fan blades in aircraft similar to the one used by Southwest.

This story is developing, check back for updates.