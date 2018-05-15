Southwest is selling discount one-way tickets for as low as $49 until Friday

caption A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737. source Southwest

Southwest Airlines is holding major fare sale from now until midnight on Friday, May 18.

The sale covers non-stop domestic tickets for travel between June 5 and October 31, 2018.

Discount tickets are available for as low as $49 one-way or $98 roundtrip.

The sale includes several dozen of Southwest’s most popular destinations around the US.

Southwest Airlines is holding a massive four-day fare sale just in the time for the summer travel season to kick into high gear. From now until midnight on Friday, the Dallas-based low-cost carrier is offering tickets for as low as $49.

The covers several dozen of Southwest’s most popular destinations including flights to and from Atlanta (ATL), Austin (AUS), Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), Chicago (MDW), Dallas (DAL), Denver (DEN), Houston (HOU), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), New York (LGA), Washington D.C. (DCA), and many more.

Some of the standout deals include $49 one-way tickets between Atlanta and Orlando or $98 roundtrip. There are also $49 tickets available for flights between Baltimore and Boston as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Newark (EWR) to Chicago for $79 looks like a solid deal as well.

There are, of course, some fine print associated with the sale.

All tickets must between purchased by May 18 at 11:59 pm in the originating city of the flight. All tickets must be booked at least 21 days in advance of travel. The sale covers tickets for travel on non-stop domestic flights between June 5 and October 31, 2018.

The sale prices are only available for flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. However, if you’re flying to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, the discount is open for flights from Monday through Thursday.

Last week, ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines launched a two-day fare sale with tickets for as low as $29 one-way while fellow ULCC Spirit held a one-day 85% off sale.

Southwest Airlines has had an eventful and tragic few weeks. The airline suffered its first in-flight fatality last month followed by emergency engine inspection program that forced it to cancel dozens of flights. Just this weeks, one of its Boeing 737s lost cabin pressurization mid-flight