Passengers are furious after a computer outage delayed flights on Southwest, United, and Delta

Hundreds of Southwest, Delta and United Airlines‘ flights were delayed Monday due to a computer issue.

AeroData, a vendor that lets carriers track plane weight and balance, suffered a temporary outage, the FAA said.

Some passengers took the delays as a bad April Fools’ joke, and weren’t laughing about it.

For the second time in as many weeks, a computer outage on Monday delayed multiple airlines’ flights across the US, leaving passengers furious.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Southwest blamed the delays on a technical issue with the vendor AeroData, which some airlines use to plan weight and balance of flights.

By 8 a.m., the computer issues had been resolved, Delta Air Lines, said, but not before more than 1,400 flights had been delayed and another 136 canceled, according to data from FlightAware.

Some passengers thought it might be a bad April Fools’ joke from the airlines.

So I see @SouthwestAir and @ATLairport wanna play with my emotions on #AprilFools day by delaying my flight because of system outages after canceling my initial one? I haven’t been home since December. I haven’t seen my bro since October. Get your crap together ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/2CEqP5SOob — Chrissy ????????????????‍⚕️???? (@yosoychrissy) April 1, 2019

I love when my one hour flight is delayed one hour April fools — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) April 1, 2019

I’m going to miss @MLD304 today because my @Delta flight has been delayed 90 mins. To add insult to injury, they’ve been announcing delays in 15 min increments. Don’t they know they are supposed to integrate bad news to minimize disutility? — Meghan McCormick (@muhzle) April 1, 2019

@SouthwestAir I have 100 kids waiting for senior trip to Disney to start. What’s the deal? This getting solved soon? — Jersey Ghouls (@JerseyGhouls) April 1, 2019

I’m aware. I was early. The fact that @Delta can’t give an update on an outage of this magnitude is mind boggling. If I miss my connecting flight, I expect reimbursement. — Robert Riley (@IrishDreamTeam) April 1, 2019