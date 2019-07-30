A crackdown on alcohol in Australia’s Northern Territory could take soy sauce off the shelves because it contains traces of it

caption Soy sauce bottles are displayed at a market in California. source Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Government regulators in Australia’s Northern Territory have been cracking down on alcohol sales.

Business owners in the region told 9News.com they’ve received a letter warning them that products like soy sauce contain enough alcohol to be subject to liquor laws.

It means that grocery stores without liquor licenses may have to remove such products from their shelves.

Grocery store owners in Australia’s Northern Territory may have to stop selling products like soy sauce thanks to a crackdown on alcohol sales in the region.

Business owners told 9News.com that they recently received a letter from Sally Ozolins, the territory’s director-general of licensing, warning that products like teriyaki sauce and some marinades contain enough alcohol to fall under liquor laws.

The letter reportedly said that if a product contains more than 1.15% ethyl alcohol by volume, in a container over 50 ml, then it must be sold like an alcoholic beverage. In the Northern Territory, that means it can only be sold at a liquor store, after 2 p.m., and after showing I.D. to prove that the customer is over the age of 18 and not on the country’s Banned Drinker Register.

The Northern Territory has one of the highest per capita alcohol consumption rates in the world.

Soy sauce only contains a small amount of alcohol, as a byproduct of the fermentation process.

caption Australia’s Northern Territory is a mostly rural region. One of its larger cities is Alice Springs, pictured above. source coloursinmylife/Shutterstock

Katie Baker, who runs an unlicensed shop in Alice Springs, told ABC News Australia that the letter has left her and other business owners in the area confused.

“I mean, what do we do? Do we just say to our customers, ‘sorry, we no longer sell soy sauce’?

“Where do we draw the line? I mean, do we sell our nail polish remover through the bottle shop? And our hand wash through the bottle shop?

“What happens if you’re on the banned drinkers register? Does that mean you can no longer buy soy sauce?” Baker said.

Nelson Gerry Wood, a representative for the Northern Territory Legislative Assembly, said government regulators had been misinterpreting the law. He told ABC that the language of the Liquor Act uses the word “beverage” and that “common sense” would indicate that it doesn’t apply to condiments like soy sauce.

The Department of the Attorney-General and Justice released a statement to the Alice Springs News following the backlash on the alcohol crackdown and said that an amendment to the liquor law, which is set to become law on October 1, would make exceptions for “non-beverage type products so that they will not be subject to the Liquor Act going forward.”