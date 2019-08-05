Stocks just suffered through their worst day of 2019. These were the 8 biggest losers in the S&P 500.

- The S&P 500 index fell 3% on Monday as the stock market turned in its worst day of 2019.
- The losses came after China retaliated against the US for hitting the country with new tariffs.
- China’s central bank allowed its currency to fall below a key threshold against the US dollar, which compounded trade-war fears among investors.
- Here are the eight biggest losers in the S&P 500 on Monday.
- Visit the Markets Insider home page for more stories.
The escalating trade war between the US and China sent the stock market on a downward spiral to its worst day of 2019 on Monday.
The sharp sell-off came after China let the value of its currency slip below a key level on Monday in response to President Trump imposing a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese products.
The drop follows the worst week of the year for the S&P 500 index, which fell 3.1% for the five-day period ending last Friday after Trump announced his plan to hit China with more tariffs.
Below are the biggest losers within the S&P 500, as of Monday.
Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.
8. Fortinet
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: FTNT
Industry: Cybersecurity
Stock decline: -6.03%
Source: Bloomberg
7. Diamondback Energy
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: FANG
Industry: Energy
Stock decline: -6.20%
Source: Bloomberg
6. E*Trade
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: ETFC
Industry: Financial services
Intra-day move: -6.25%
Source: Bloomberg
5. Tapestry
- source
- REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Ticker: TPR
Industry: Fashion
Stock decline: -6.42%
Source: Bloomberg
3. Nvidia
- source
- Reuters
Ticker: NVDA
Industry: Semiconductor
Stock decline: -6.45%
Source: Bloomberg
3. Valero Energy
- source
- Reuters
Ticker: VLO
Industry: Energy
Stock decline: -6.64%
Source: Bloomberg
2. Wynn Resorts
- source
- Steve Marcus / Reuters
Ticker: WYNN
Industry: Casinos and Hotels
Stock decline: -7.18%
Source: Bloomberg
1. Nektar Therapeutics
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: NKTR
Industry: Biopharmaceutical
Stock decline: -7.37%
Source: Bloomberg