Stocks just suffered through their worst day of 2019. These were the 8 biggest losers in the S&P 500.

By
Daniel Strauss, Business Insider US
-

  • The S&P 500 index fell 3% on Monday as the stock market turned in its worst day of 2019.
  • The losses came after China retaliated against the US for hitting the country with new tariffs.
  • China’s central bank allowed its currency to fall below a key threshold against the US dollar, which compounded trade-war fears among investors.
  • Here are the eight biggest losers in the S&P 500 on Monday.
The escalating trade war between the US and China sent the stock market on a downward spiral to its worst day of 2019 on Monday.

The sharp sell-off came after China let the value of its currency slip below a key level on Monday in response to President Trump imposing a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese products.

The drop follows the worst week of the year for the S&P 500 index, which fell 3.1% for the five-day period ending last Friday after Trump announced his plan to hit China with more tariffs.

Below are the biggest losers within the S&P 500, as of Monday.

8. Fortinet

Ticker: FTNT

Industry: Cybersecurity

Stock decline: -6.03%

7. Diamondback Energy

Ticker: FANG

Industry: Energy

Stock decline: -6.20%

6. E*Trade

Ticker: ETFC

Industry: Financial services

Intra-day move: -6.25%

5. Tapestry

Ticker: TPR

Industry: Fashion

Stock decline: -6.42%

3. Nvidia

Ticker: NVDA

Industry: Semiconductor

Stock decline: -6.45%

3. Valero Energy

Ticker: VLO

Industry: Energy

Stock decline: -6.64%

2. Wynn Resorts

Ticker: WYNN

Industry: Casinos and Hotels

Stock decline: -7.18%

1. Nektar Therapeutics

caption
NKTR
Ticker: NKTR

Industry: Biopharmaceutical

Stock decline: -7.37%

