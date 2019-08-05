Stocks just suffered through their worst day of 2019. These were the 8 biggest losers in the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 index fell 3% on Monday as the stock market turned in its worst day of 2019.

The losses came after China retaliated against the US for hitting the country with new tariffs.

China’s central bank allowed its currency to fall below a key threshold against the US dollar, which compounded trade-war fears among investors.

Here are the eight biggest losers in the S&P 500 on Monday.

The escalating trade war between the US and China sent the stock market on a downward spiral to its worst day of 2019 on Monday.

The sharp sell-off came after China let the value of its currency slip below a key level on Monday in response to President Trump imposing a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese products.

The drop follows the worst week of the year for the S&P 500 index, which fell 3.1% for the five-day period ending last Friday after Trump announced his plan to hit China with more tariffs.

Below are the biggest losers within the S&P 500, as of Monday.

8. Fortinet

source Markets Insider

Ticker: FTNT

Industry: Cybersecurity

Stock decline: -6.03%

Source: Bloomberg

7. Diamondback Energy

source Markets Insider

Ticker: FANG

Industry: Energy

Stock decline: -6.20%

Source: Bloomberg

6. E*Trade

source Markets Insider

Ticker: ETFC

Industry: Financial services

Intra-day move: -6.25%

Source: Bloomberg

5. Tapestry

source REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Ticker: TPR

Industry: Fashion

Stock decline: -6.42%

Source: Bloomberg

3. Nvidia

source Reuters

Ticker: NVDA

Industry: Semiconductor

Stock decline: -6.45%

Source: Bloomberg

3. Valero Energy

source Reuters

Ticker: VLO

Industry: Energy

Stock decline: -6.64%

Source: Bloomberg

2. Wynn Resorts

Ticker: WYNN

Industry: Casinos and Hotels

Stock decline: -7.18%

Source: Bloomberg

1. Nektar Therapeutics

caption NKTR source Markets Insider

Ticker: NKTR

Industry: Biopharmaceutical

Stock decline: -7.37%

Source: Bloomberg