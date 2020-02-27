Traders are pulling money out of the world’s biggest stock fund at the fastest pace in 2 years as coronavirus rattles nerves

source Getty Images / Drew Angerer

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has seen nearly $13 billion in outflows over the last three days ending Wednesday as coronavirus fears have sent stocks into a tailspin.

The S&P 500 ETF is the biggest in the world with $279 billion in assets.

The outflows are on track to be the fund’s largest weekly loss since February 2018.

The current market rout has investors rushing to pull money out of the world’s biggest stock fund.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has seen nearly $13 billion in outflows over the last three days ending Wednesday, and is on track to post its biggest weekly loss since February 2018, according to Bloomberg data. The $279 billion fund tracks the S&P 500, the American equity benchmark.

Such outflows, especially during a time with gigantic increases in volatility, are “not surprising to see,” Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors told Markets Insider in an interview.

“The outflows we’re seeing reflect that sentiment from a widely diverse client base that expresses their views by using the most liquid ETF out in the marketplace,” said Bartolini.

This week, fears of the coronavirus outbreak spreading to a pandemic that hinders global growth has sent stocks into a tailspin. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have fallen for six consecutive days and are now trading in correction territory, down 10% from recent all-time highs.

Worry about the flu-like virus that originated in Wuhan, China, has also cast a shadow on future growth outlooks in the US and abroad. On Thursday, Goldman Sachs cut its outlook for US earnings growth to zero amid the epidemic. The same day, Bank of America slashed its global GDP forecast to its lowest since the financial crisis, also citing the coronavirus.

At the same time, investors are piling into so-called safe haven assets, hoping to wait out the equity storm. It’s pushed yields on the 10-year and 30-year US Treasury bonds to record lows, and sent the price of gold soaring.

The market meltdown could continue and some Wall Street analysts are predicting that stocks could fall into a bear market, meaning a 20% decline from recent highs. That implies that the recent stock dip might not be a buying opportunity for investors.

“Indeed, stocks are cheap, but cheap is a relative term,” Hussein Sayed, FXTM’s chief market strategist, wrote in a Thursday note. “Unfortunately, it’s becoming more likely we are heading into a global pandemic, and that is not yet priced into markets,” making a bear market a “highly likely scenario,” he said.