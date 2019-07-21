The Apollo 11 astronauts landed on the moon 50 years ago! Here are 18 ads that best capture the Space Age.

- source
- It’s been 50 years since the Apollo 11 astronauts became the first to walk on the moon on July 21, 1969.
- The Space Age had already begun, in 1957, when the Soviet Union launched the first satellite, Sputnik 1, into orbit.
- These ads capture the Space Age in all its glory, from space helmet-clad models to rocket-powered cars.
50 years ago, on July 21, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon. When they returned, along with fellow Apollo 11 crewmember Michael Collins, humanity was more obsessed with space than ever. But the Space Age had already begun 12 years earlier.
The Space Age took off in October 1957, when the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, into orbit. Since then, America, and the rest of the world, was seized with a feverish obsession with all things interplanetary. Advertising naturally picked up on the trend and inserted planets, rockets, and astronauts wherever possible.
The Space Age extended way beyond advertising – it ushered in giant tailfins on American cars, Googie architecture, and ground-breaking science fiction films like Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” But these print adverts, which advertised everything from Frigidaire refrigerators to Omega wristwatches, managed to capture our love of all things space.
Here are the most memorable ads that captured the Space Age.
This ad for Puffin Biscuits appeared in Life magazine. ‘So light they almost fly!’ (1956)
- Puffin Biscuits
Tang was known for being the powdered drink mix of choice for NASA Gemini astronauts. ‘For spacemen and earth families.’ (ca. 1969)
- Tang
Campari, the Italian aperitif, boasted that it was ‘out of this world.’ ‘You will learn to love it!’ (1963)
- Campari
Squirt used the same turn of phrase to advertise their grapefruit-flavored soda the same year. ‘Out of this world!’ (1963)
- Squirt
The US Army scrapped its Uncle Sam posters in favor of Space Age recruitment, the same year the Cold War began. ‘The world of tomorrow.’ (1947)
- US Army
Frigidaire used a model with a pseudo-space helmet for a Space Age feel. ‘Start your color scheme right with new Frigidaire space age refrigeration.’ (1966)
- Frigidaire
Frigidaire didn’t stop there. They kept the space helmet-wearing model for their aptly-named Gemini 19 refrigerator-freezer twin. ‘Another Frigidaire Space Age Advance.’ (1966)
- Frigidaire
This spacey Smirnoff ad asked potential consumers, ‘Haven’t tried Smirnoff? Where in the world have you been?’ ‘Smirnoff leaves you breathless.’ (1966)
- Smirnoff
The following year, Smirnoff put models in space to advertise the Smirnoff Skyball. ‘Smirnoff leaves you breathless.’ (1967)
- Smirnoff
Oldsmobile nicknamed its 88 sedan the ‘Rocket.’ ‘The Whole World looks up to the Rocket!’ (1950)
- Oldsmobile
Chrysler’s ad proved that some companies would go to any lengths to make their ads space-related. ‘Space travel … it’s pushbutton driving ease with room to spare!’ (1959)
- Chrysler
Colt 45 malt liquor also used the expression ‘out of this world’ in this ad’s fine print. ‘Take off on a completely unique experience.’ (1969)
- Pabst Brewing Company
This French Levi’s ad didn’t use any expression or pun to go with its space theme. ‘These are real Levi’s and it shows.’ (1968)
- Levi’s
Skin-So-Soft shower gel took models to space with the tagline: ‘Never go anywhere without your Skin-So-Soft.’ (ca. 1966)
- Skin So Soft
Lestoil multi-purpose cleaner imagined a future world that sounds hopelessly outdated today. ‘Women of the future will make the moon a cleaner place to live.’ (1968)
- Lestoil
Tampax bragged that with its tampons, women could do anything, from riding horses to floating in outer space. ‘Why be earthbound?’ (1966)
- Tampax
Omega Speedmaster watches were used by Apollo astronauts, and Omega made sure consumers knew about it. ‘How can a man in a $27,000 suit settle for a $235 watch?’ (1969)
- Omega
The Panasonic Orbitel TR-005 Television indeed looked alien, even by 1971 standards. ‘Just slightly ahead of our time.’ (1971)
- Panasonic