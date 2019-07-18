You can now rent a replica of the Apollo 11 spaceship that landed on the moon for $61 a night on Airbnb

- source
- The “Apollo 11 Spaceship,” an Airbnb located near Mount Cook in Pukaki, New Zealand, looks exactly like the famed aircraft that brought the first humans to the moon back in 1969.
- Visitors can enjoy an unrivaled view of the Southern Alps and the starry night sky through the home’s sunroof and front windows.
- Peter, the host of the Airbnb, told INSIDER that he spent six months creating the Apollo 11 Spaceship and spoke about the inspiration behind the project.
- The Airbnb, which Peter made by hand, is available to rent for $61 per night.
From an alpaca treehouse to a giant (fake) potato, there are plenty of incredible homes available for rent through Airbnb. Still, only a handful of them are truly out of this world.
The “Apollo 11 Spaceship,” an Airbnb located near Mount Cook in Pukaki, New Zealand, looks exactly like the famed aircraft that brought the first humans to the moon back in 1969 and is now available to rent for just $61 per night.
Visitors can also enjoy an unrivaled view of the Southern Alps and the starry night sky through the home’s sunroof and front windows inside the capsule, which also includes a bed that can sleep two, a small kitchen, and a bathroom.
Peter, the host of the Airbnb, told INSIDER that he spent six months creating the Apollo 11 Spaceship by hand and spoke about the inspiration behind his project.
Check out photos and Peter’s story of the stunning “spaceship” below:
Welcome to the “Apollo 11 Spaceship,” an Airbnb available for rent in Pukaki, New Zealand.
The home is a scaled-back but largely accurate replica of the aircraft that first brought humans to the moon 50 years ago.
Peter, the host of the Apollo 11 Airbnb, built the entire home by hand.
“The entire building process took about six months to complete,” Peter told INSIDER.
And it’s pretty true to its original inspiration, according to Peter. “My version of the Apollo 11 is almost to scale compared to the original,” he said. “It’s about 4/5.”
Aside from its striking exterior, Peter’s place also has plenty to offer on the inside.
There’s a bed that sleeps two people.
And a small kitchen with seating and counter space.
There’s even a bathroom squeezed into the cabin, complete with a toilet and shower.
Guests can catch a glimpse of the Southern Alps and New Zealand’s tallest mountain, Mount Cook, from a window above the bed.
But it’s the Apollo 11 Airbnb’s breathtaking views of the night sky that really set it apart.
And the view from the bed through the Airbnb’s skylight window is no less stunning.
“I decided to build the Apollo 11 Spaceship for stargazing,” Peter said. “This was my first structure of this style – I’m currently working on creating ‘Saturn V’ next!”
The Airbnb is currently available to rent for just $61 per night.
You can book your reservation on the Airbnb’s page.
