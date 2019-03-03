SpaceX just docked the first commercial spaceship built for astronauts to the International Space Station — what NASA calls a ‘historic achievement’

caption An illustration of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon vehicle, a spaceship designed to fly NASA astronauts, docking with the International Space Station. source SpaceX

Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, launched a commercial spaceship designed to fly NASA astronauts for the first time on Saturday.

The ship, called Crew Dragon, pulled off another first on Sunday morning: Its first docking with the International Space Station.

No people flew inside Crew Dragon (just cargo and a dummy), but crew already at the space station opened the hatch and greeted the spacecraft.

“Welcome to the new era in spaceflight,” an astronaut said from inside SpaceX’s ship.

Crew Dragon will try to leave the space station and return to Earth on Friday on a mission called Demo-1.

SpaceX has become the first company to design, build, launch, and now dock a commercial spaceship made for flying people to the International Space Station.

Elon Musk’s rocket company launched the seven-seat vehicle, called Crew Dragon, on Saturday at 2:49 a.m. ET. By early morning on Sunday, the 14,000-lb space capsule had caught up to the football-field-size laboratory that orbits Earth.

After a series of safety checks, SpaceX began nudging Crew Dragon toward the front end of the space station. At 5:51 a.m. ET, it made soft contact with a docking node, engaged six arms, and latched on. About 11 minutes later, the spaceship tightly screwed itself to Node 2 of the space station.

Nobody was on board to open Crew Dragon’s hatch – only 400 lbs of cargo and a female crash-test dummy named “Ripley”. However, NASA says SpaceX’s demonstration or Demo-1 mission was “a critical first step” in restoring US-crewed access to space, since the goal is to prove the new spaceship is safe to fly its astronauts.

“A new generation of space flight starts now with the arrival of @SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to the @Space_Station,” Jim Bridenstine, NASA’s administrator, tweeted on Sunday. “Congratulations to all for this historic achievement getting us closer to flying American Astronauts on American rockets.”

caption The astronauts of Expedition 58 at the International Space Station speak during a welcome ceremony for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, the first commercial spaceship to enter orbit, on March 3, 2019. source NASA TV

NASA’s space shuttle Endeavour was the last American human-rated ship to touch the space station, and that was in July 2011.

On Sunday, Crew Dragon docked with Node 2: the spot where NASA’s 100-ton space shuttle orbiters often used to dock.

The symbolism was not lost on the space station’s current three-person Expedition 58 crew, who opened the hatch, floated inside Crew Dragon at 8:07 a.m. ET, and held a greeting ceremony for Crew Dragon live on NASA TV.

“It was a beautiful thing to see,” said David Saint-Jacques, a Canadian astronaut and station crew member. “Today we welcome a brand-new spacecraft to the space station, and a great new addition to the quiver of tools we have for humans to further space exploration. This is a good day, a first day of a new era for the next generation of space explorers.”

‘Welcome to the new era in spaceflight’

caption Astronaut Anne McClain plays with a plush Earth toy inside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule. The vehicle docked to the International Space Station on March 3, 2019, marking the first arrival of a human-rated commercial spaceship at the football-field-size laboratory. source NASA TV

During the brief greeting ceremony, Expedition 58 commander and Russian crew member Oleg Kononenko spoke first.

“On behalf of my crew, I would like to congratulate the United States of America and the NASA team for this very significant event: the launch and docking of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship,” Kononenko said. “It’s a historic step … on our way of human beings [moving] beyond low-Earth orbit to the moon, and Mars, and the future.”

Saint-Jacques spoke next, marveling at the thousands of people, years of work, and close collaboration between SpaceX and NASA that it took to pull off a docking of a commercial spaceship.

Last was Anne McClain, a NASA astronaut and another space station crew member. She had the most to say about Crew Dragon’s successful arrival at her orbiting home in the sky.

“Our sincere congrats to all earthlings who have enabled the opening of this next chapter in space exploration,” McClain said. “And congratulations to all nations, private space firms, and individuals who wake up every day driven by the magic of exploration. This day belongs to all of us.”

She remarked on the international makeup of the space station and the effort that went into its creation 250 miles above Earth, and how Crew Dragon is now part of it.

“Spaceflight gives us a chance to reflect on the context of our existence. We are reminded that we are human before any of our differences, before all of the lines are drawn that divide us,” she said. “We are reminded that we’re at our best when we are a part of something bigger than ourselves.

She continued: “These events remind us that we are more alike than different, that we can be united by a cause that is not based on fear, threat, or a common enemy, but rather on a bold endeavor – an insatiable curiosity to go beyond what is known and to do what has never been done. We humans were built for exploration, and we were built to do it together.”

McClain and her colleagues then floated into the Crew Dragon to show it off to the world.

Inside the spaceship, McClain grabbed onto a plush Earth toy that SpaceX had strapped into a seat before launch. Musk has called the toy a “super high tech zero-gravity indicator,” and it’s been floating around the cabin on the end of a string since Crew Dragon entered orbit.

“On behalf of Ripley, little Earth, myself, and our crew, welcome to the Crew Dragon,” she said. “These amazing feats show us not how easy our mission is, but how capable we are of doing hard things. Welcome to the new era in spaceflight.”

She then spun the Earth toy with a gentle nudge:

A difficult road remains ahead for Crew Dragon’s maiden flight

Crew Dragon’s mission is not over with docking and hatch opening. It has to pull off a series of other feats before NASA will allow astronauts on board, including a textbook landing.

Launch and docking are what Musk described on Saturday as “some of the riskiest items” in the Demo-1 mission. But undocking, deorbit, and splashdown in water are up next.

The space station crew is supposed to close the Crew Dragon’s hatch sometime on Thursday, and the ship is scheduled to depart at 2 a.m. ET.

Crew Dragon is then scheduled to land in the Atlantic Ocean near Kennedy Space Center on Friday around 7:30 a.m. ET. (You can watch live coverage of each major milestone here.)

If SpaceX can pull off Demo-1 with flying colors, the mission could be a major turning point for the company.

caption SpaceX founder Elon Musk (left), NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Doug Hurley, Bob Behnken, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, and NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins are seen inside the crew access arm with the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft visible behind them during a tour of Launch Complex 39A before the early Saturday morning launch of the Demo-1 mission, Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. source Joel Kowsky/NASA

“The whole goal of SpaceX was crewed spaceflight, and improving space exploration technologies – that’s actually the full name of the company: Space Exploration Technologies,” Musk said during a press briefing on Saturday after launch.

He added: “It’s been 17 years – we still haven’t launched anyone yet – but hopefully we will later this year. That would definitely be the culmination of a long dream for me and a lot of other people at SpaceX.”

Data gathered by Demo-1 will be used to tweak and finalize a new Crew Dragon that will actually fly astronauts on an experimental mission called Demo-2.

SpaceX and NASA may rocket that first crewed mission toward the space station as soon as July, and veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be on board.

“It’s an incredibly sleek-looking vehicle,” Hurley said during an impromptu press briefing on Friday at Kennedy Space Center, adding that it’s “a lot more intuitive” than the space shuttle. He noted that instead of about 2,000 knobs, buttons, dials, switches, and other controls like a shuttle orbiter, Crew Dragon has about 30.

“We’ve been following the process for a few years at this point,” Behnken said after launch on Sunday. “So seeing a success like this definitely gives us a lot of confidence in the future.”