SpaceX just let people crawl into its new spaceship for NASA astronauts — here’s what it’s like inside

Dave Mosher, Business Insider US
The spacesuit and Crew Dragon spaceship that SpaceX will use to launch NASA astronauts into space.

SpaceX allowed a few reporters into its Hawthorne, California headquarters on Monday for close-up looks at a new spaceship and spacesuit for NASA astronauts.

The aerospace company, founded by tech mogul Elon Musk, built its Crew Dragon hardware as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Boeing also designed a new seven-person space capsule for NASA called the CST-100 Starliner.

NASA launched program in 2010 to replace its (now-retired) space shuttle fleet with privately developed American spacecraft – and stop paying Russia more and more money to fly astronauts to the International Space Station.

Crewed test launches of each spaceship are slated for 2019. However, SpaceX is poised to send the first commercial astronauts into space, given that Boeing must fix leaky fuel valves on the CST-100 Starliner.

Some who climbed aboard SpaceX’s mockups shared photos and videos of the event on Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s a sample of some of the best footage and pictures, and what journalists said it was like inside:

For Monday’s media event, SpaceX took a full-size mockup of the Crew Dragon capsule and rolled it outside its headquarters in Greater Los Angeles.

The spaceship is reportedly identical in appearance to the ones astronauts will fly, minus the expensive rocket engines.

Aerospace photographer Jack Beyer said he was “on the ceiling” about climbing aboard the ship. This ultra-wide-angle video he shared on Twitter shows what it’s like to crawl inside.

Beyer also shared this clip of him twisting knobs and punching buttons on the mock control panel. “Plenty of room for 4 in here,” he said, though the capsule can be configured to seat up to seven people.

CNBC producer Jodi Gralnick had a different take on the inside of Crew Dragon. “It’s a bit of a tight fit!” she said on Twitter.

Attendees got to step inside a simulator that astronauts are using to train for two test flights. If both missions go well, NASA will certify SpaceX’s new ship for routine flight.

Here’s a close-up of the Crew Dragon simulator’s seats. They’re reclined to help astronauts’ bodies withstand the punishing forces of launch and landing.

The simulator is equipped with working switches, knobs, storage, and more — everything astronauts need to provide feedback to SpaceX, prepare for routine flight, and practice for emergencies. It even has a toilet and privacy curtain, says Stephen Clark of Spaceflight Now.

This photo, by Mat Kaplan of the Planetary Society, shows a forward hatch on top of Crew Dragon. The hardware will serve as a circular doorway into the space station after SpaceX’s ship docks there.

Robert Pearlman of Collect Space grabbed these shots of a control panel simulator, spacesuit helmet, and full-scale simulator seating.

Journalists also got a close-up view of the pressurized flight spacesuit that astronauts will wear inside the Crew Dragon. It’s undeniably sleek.

Its construction is also innovative. David Rosenfeld of The Beach Reporter said the spacesuit “is made from Nomex, a fire retardant fabric similar to Kevlar, a bleached variant of Teflon and leather.”

Journalists not only got to meet the two astronaut crews at SpaceX, but also look at the actual spaceship hardware being built to fly them into orbit.

SpaceX’s first of two crewed test flights of the spaceship is slated for February 2019. The ship will ride into orbit atop a Falcon 9 rocket with veterans Robert Behnken and Doug “Chunky” Hurley.

NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins will fly the second crewed test mission later that year.

NASA astronauts Victor Glover (left) and Mike Hopkins (right). They will be the second to fly SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.
