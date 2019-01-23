SpaceX’s giant rocket ship was blown over and damaged by powerful winds in Texas — and Elon Musk says repairs will take weeks

caption An illustration of SpaceX’s “test hopper,” an experimental stainless-steel ship. Though it won’t launch into space, the vehicle will help Elon Musk’s rocket company work on a large and similar Starship spacecraft for reaching Mars. source Elon Musk/SpaceX via Twitter; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Elon Musk‘s rocket company, SpaceX, has built a prototype of a stainless-steel rocket ship in southern Texas.

Locals who live near the site reported on Wednesday morning that the vehicle, known as the “test hopper,” was bown over by powerful gusts of wind.

Musk and SpaceX confirmed those reports early Wednesday morning via Twitter, saying the damage will take weeks to repair.

The test hopper is a squat version of a full-scale Starship: a spaceship that’s being designed to send people to Mars.

Musk said the test hopper could launch in Texas in four to eight weeks, or nearly a year ahead of schedule.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, said that the top section of his company’s shiny prototype of a giant new rocket called Starship was blown over by powerful gusts of wind.

“I just heard,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning, confirming local on-the-ground reports that the vehicle was no longer vertical. “50 mph winds broke the mooring blocks late last night & fairing was blown over. Will take a few weeks to repair.”

A SpaceX representative independently confirmed to Business Insider that the top portion of the vehicle – called the fairing or nosecone – had fallen over due to high winds, but declined to comment further and referred to Musk’s tweet.

SpaceX’s facility is located at the southern tip of Texas in a nature preserve and near a small village. A local who lives nearby, but asked not to be named, said winds were gusting at about 50 mph for much of the day Tuesday, but picked up and persisted throughout the early morning on Wednesday.

“From about 2 o’clock 5 o’clock it was nothing but rattling and metal and trees breaking. It felt like a hurricane,” the local said. “Everything SpaceX did to get ready for this storm worked against them. It looked like they blocked the wind coming from the southeast, but the winds shifted in the night and came from the northeast – and that sucker went flying.”

Below is an image of the fully integrated rocket that Musk shared in early January. After the image was taken, SpaceX workers took off the nosecone off and secured it on mooring blocks. (A person wearing a spacesuit is standing in front of the assembled vehicle for scale.)

caption SpaceX’s “test hopper,” an experimental stainless-steel ship, in Texas. The person at the bottom is for scale. source Elon Musk/SpaceX via Twitter

The local said the nosecone has been pulled into a large shed where crews will try to salvage the part and repair the damage.

A photo taken of the site shows on Wednesday morning shows the nosecone crumpled and broken open at its pointed top.

caption The nosecone or top portion of SpaceX’s “test hopper” vehicle — an early prototype of a Mars spaceship called Starship — was blown over by powerful wind gusts on January 23, 2019, damaging the part. source Maria Pointer (BocaChicaMaria); Business Insider

A video posted Tuesday afternoon on Facebook showed strong winds blowing against the rocket ship hardware in SpaceX’s facility. The gusts appeared to be strong enough to cause parts of the rocket ship to groan under the strain.

Why SpaceX built a stainless-steel prototype of a rocket ship

SpaceX has worked feverishly to build the vehicle since at its facility in southern Texas since late last year. Musk and Gwynne Shotwell, the president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, call the ship the “test hopper.”

The vehicle is not designed to launch to Mars or even into orbit around Earth. Instead, the somewhat crude and windowless ship will rocket on “hops” that go no more than about 16,400 feet in the air, according to Federal Communications Commission documents.

In early January, Musk said the rocket ship could start those hops in four to eight weeks, but that timeline no longer looks tenable, given the damage.

The prototype is a critical experimental vehicle whose successes (or failures) will inform how SpaceX works toward a full-scale, orbit-ready prototype of Starship: a roughly 18-story spaceship designed to one day ferry up to 100 people and 150 tons of cargo to Mars.

Musk previously said SpaceX plans to build a taller, orbit-capable version “around June” of this year. He said that rocketship would have “thicker skins (won’t wrinkle) & a smoothly curving nose section.”

This story is developing.